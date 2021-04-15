Finance Manager

We are ideally looking to fill this position with a 12 month FTC, however, if you are in a permanent role currently we will consider your application if you meet the requirements.

The annual CTC is R420,000-00 to R600,000-00

Purpose of role

The Operational Finance Manager is required to provide accounting and administrative services to ensure efficient operation of the finance function. The details include:

Managing the full financial accounting function up to trial balance

Recording Financial Data into Pastel Evolution

Accounts reconciliations (Bank accounts and balance sheet)

Preparing monthly management accounts

Submission of monthly statutory returns including VAT and PAYE

Banking – ensuring payments are made on time

Cash management

o Managing the ad-hoc payment process on behalf of the fee splitting entity. Creditors management

o Capturing accounts payable transactions in the Accounting System:- o Allocation of transaction amounts accurately, completely and timeously. Debtors management

Fixed assets register

Assist in Budget processes

Assist with year-end requirements

Assist with the preparation of audit packs

o Applying internal control procedures where required. o Ensuring internal controls are complied with e.g. invoices are valid and authorised appropriately. Perform additional Finance related functions and projects as and when required.

Accounting and Professional Knowledge Reconciliations

Data capturing

Numeracy skills

Data analysis

VAT

PAYE submission (payroll is outsourced)

Management Information

Produce monthly management reports for external and internal stakeholders.

Assist with Finance related projects

Competencies

Excellent organising and planning ability and work under pressure.

Ability to function at an operational level and work well within a team

Good Accounting and tax (VAT and PAYE) knowledge.

Good communication skills, both written and verbal

Strong interpersonal skills

Deadline driven

Analytical and being systematic

Action orientated and takes initiative

Computer literacy: PASTEL, MSOffice (strong excel)

Qualifications and Experience

Financial Management / Accounting Degree, Diploma or Certificate advantageous.

Experience in use of an accounting package i.e. SAGE Pastel is advantageous.

MS Office Competence.

At least five years’ experience in a financial accounting role.

Desired Skills:

financial accounting

accounting

Tax

PAYE

EXCEL

Trial Balance

PASTEL EVOLUTION

budgets

financial year end

Technical Accounting

Budget Process

Finance management

Financial Reporting Management

VAT reporting

Balance Sheet Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

total cost to company

