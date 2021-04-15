We are ideally looking to fill this position with a 12 month FTC, however, if you are in a permanent role currently we will consider your application if you meet the requirements.
The annual CTC is R420,000-00 to R600,000-00
Purpose of role
The Operational Finance Manager is required to provide accounting and administrative services to ensure efficient operation of the finance function. The details include:
- Managing the full financial accounting function up to trial balance
- Recording Financial Data into Pastel Evolution
- Accounts reconciliations (Bank accounts and balance sheet)
- Preparing monthly management accounts
- Submission of monthly statutory returns including VAT and PAYE
- Banking – ensuring payments are made on time
- Cash management
o Managing the ad-hoc payment process on behalf of the fee splitting entity.
- Creditors management
o Capturing accounts payable transactions in the Accounting System:-
o Allocation of transaction amounts accurately, completely and timeously.
- Debtors management
- Fixed assets register
- Assist in Budget processes
- Assist with year-end requirements
- Assist with the preparation of audit packs
o Applying internal control procedures where required.
o Ensuring internal controls are complied with e.g. invoices are valid and authorised appropriately.
- Perform additional Finance related functions and projects as and when required.
Accounting and Professional Knowledge
- Reconciliations
- Data capturing
- Numeracy skills
- Data analysis
- VAT
- PAYE submission (payroll is outsourced)
Management Information
- Produce monthly management reports for external and internal stakeholders.
- Assist with Finance related projects
Competencies
- Excellent organising and planning ability and work under pressure.
- Ability to function at an operational level and work well within a team
- Good Accounting and tax (VAT and PAYE) knowledge.
- Good communication skills, both written and verbal
- Strong interpersonal skills
- Deadline driven
- Analytical and being systematic
- Action orientated and takes initiative
- Computer literacy: PASTEL, MSOffice (strong excel)
Qualifications and Experience
- Financial Management / Accounting Degree, Diploma or Certificate advantageous.
- Experience in use of an accounting package i.e. SAGE Pastel is advantageous.
- MS Office Competence.
- At least five years’ experience in a financial accounting role.
