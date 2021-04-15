Finance Manager

Apr 15, 2021

We are ideally looking to fill this position with a 12 month FTC, however, if you are in a permanent role currently we will consider your application if you meet the requirements.
The annual CTC is R420,000-00 to R600,000-00

Purpose of role
The Operational Finance Manager is required to provide accounting and administrative services to ensure efficient operation of the finance function. The details include:

  • Managing the full financial accounting function up to trial balance
  • Recording Financial Data into Pastel Evolution
  • Accounts reconciliations (Bank accounts and balance sheet)
  • Preparing monthly management accounts
  • Submission of monthly statutory returns including VAT and PAYE
  • Banking – ensuring payments are made on time
  • Cash management
    o Managing the ad-hoc payment process on behalf of the fee splitting entity.
  • Creditors management
    o Capturing accounts payable transactions in the Accounting System:-
    o Allocation of transaction amounts accurately, completely and timeously.
  • Debtors management
  • Fixed assets register
  • Assist in Budget processes
  • Assist with year-end requirements
  • Assist with the preparation of audit packs
    o Applying internal control procedures where required.
    o Ensuring internal controls are complied with e.g. invoices are valid and authorised appropriately.
  • Perform additional Finance related functions and projects as and when required.
    Accounting and Professional Knowledge
  • Reconciliations
  • Data capturing
  • Numeracy skills
  • Data analysis
  • VAT
  • PAYE submission (payroll is outsourced)

Management Information

  • Produce monthly management reports for external and internal stakeholders.
  • Assist with Finance related projects

Competencies

  • Excellent organising and planning ability and work under pressure.
  • Ability to function at an operational level and work well within a team
  • Good Accounting and tax (VAT and PAYE) knowledge.
  • Good communication skills, both written and verbal
  • Strong interpersonal skills
  • Deadline driven
  • Analytical and being systematic
  • Action orientated and takes initiative
  • Computer literacy: PASTEL, MSOffice (strong excel)

Qualifications and Experience

  • Financial Management / Accounting Degree, Diploma or Certificate advantageous.
  • Experience in use of an accounting package i.e. SAGE Pastel is advantageous.
  • MS Office Competence.
  • At least five years’ experience in a financial accounting role.

Desired Skills:

  • financial accounting
  • accounting
  • Tax
  • PAYE
  • EXCEL
  • Trial Balance
  • PASTEL EVOLUTION
  • budgets
  • financial year end
  • Technical Accounting
  • Budget Process
  • Finance management
  • Financial Reporting Management
  • VAT reporting
  • Balance Sheet Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • total cost to company

