Finance Manager (CA (SA)) – 3 Months Contract

Apr 15, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Oversee the day to day activities of the finance department:
    • Invoicing,
    • Debtors, Creditors
    • Cash and bank,
    • Petty cash collections
    • VAT returns,
    • Compliance requirements etc.
  • Daily Management and supervision of staff.
    • Annual Performance contracting and performance reviews of staff within the finance department.
    • Responsible for ensuring adequate contribution of staff
  • Approval of requisitions and correct classification of accounts.
  • Responsible for all activities relating to budgeting and forecasting (Budget guidelines, budget templates, consolidating budget inputs).
  • Responsible for preparing monthly management accounts.
  • Monitoring expenditure trends on a monthly basis and reporting on variances. Ensuring proper working capital management.
  • Liaising with the treasuring function with respect to investments and cash flow requirements.
  • Annually review policies and procedures to improve efficiency.
  • Ensure enforcement of policies and procedures within the institute.
  • Ensure that there is proper risk mitigation within the finance department.
  • Keep abreast of National Treasury, DoE, ASB Developments and other regulatory requirements.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Minimum Requirements:

  • CA (SA) with at least 3 years post qualification Experience (CIMA qualification will be considered as well).
  • At least 3 years public sector experience post articles. Extensive understanding of GRAP standards.
  • Previous management experience in a finance department would be an added advantage.

