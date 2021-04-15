Finance Manager (CA (SA)) – 3 Months Contract

JOB DESCRIPTION
- Oversee the day to day activities of the finance department:
- Invoicing,
- Debtors, Creditors
- Cash and bank,
- Petty cash collections
- VAT returns,
- Compliance requirements etc.
- Daily Management and supervision of staff.
- Annual Performance contracting and performance reviews of staff within the finance department.
- Responsible for ensuring adequate contribution of staff
- Approval of requisitions and correct classification of accounts.
- Responsible for all activities relating to budgeting and forecasting (Budget guidelines, budget templates, consolidating budget inputs).
- Responsible for preparing monthly management accounts.
- Monitoring expenditure trends on a monthly basis and reporting on variances. Ensuring proper working capital management.
- Liaising with the treasuring function with respect to investments and cash flow requirements.
- Annually review policies and procedures to improve efficiency.
- Ensure enforcement of policies and procedures within the institute.
- Ensure that there is proper risk mitigation within the finance department.
- Keep abreast of National Treasury, DoE, ASB Developments and other regulatory requirements.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Minimum Requirements:
- CA (SA) with at least 3 years post qualification Experience (CIMA qualification will be considered as well).
- At least 3 years public sector experience post articles. Extensive understanding of GRAP standards.
- Previous management experience in a finance department would be an added advantage.