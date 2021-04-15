Financial Manager at Headhunters

Our client is currently looking to employ a Financial Manager. This position will be based in Queenstown.

Responsibilities:

Responsible to the General Manager for providing financial advice and ensuring that they are informed on a timely basis of achieved or forecasted results and the foreseeable financial consequences of management decisions.

Responsible for ensuring the safeguard of all company assets and that procedures are in place to achieve this.

Ensure the efficient operation of the Finance Department, the production of meaningful reports and the maintenance and improvement of auditing, accounting and financial systems in accordance with company policies and procedures and government requirements.

Ensure proper staffing of the Finance Department.

Formulate and implement financial policies and procedures.

Maintain and implement internal control and audit systems in accordance with company policies to ensure the efficient supervision of company assets and revenues.

The forwarding of all reports according to their respective timetable.

Enforcing all South African legal or fiscal obligations.

Protect the interests of the company and obtain legal advice as necessary.

Preparation of annual profit and loss budgets and capital expenditure budgets.

Review of daily and monthly financial reports and forecasts.

Liaise with owners with respect of all financial queries.

Liaise with external auditors.

Experience and Education:

Matric and equivalent.

Preferably relevant recognized Finance Tertiary qualification and/or relevant technical skills from related experience.

Relevant management experience, preferably within a casino/ hotel environment.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position