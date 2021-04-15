Full Stack Web Developer at Headhunters

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an experienced Full Stack Web Developer.

Job Purpose:

A Full Stack developer is responsible for front and back-end web development. The Full Stack Developer is responsible for providing support to clients, troubleshooting technical problems, assisting with database management and web development.

Major Duties and Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Writing medium to complex systems and applications using best software development practices.

Investigating issues and requests received from customers and staff regarding company products and services.

Assisting with ad-hoc reporting.

Assisting with data manipulation, database changes and database design.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to build new features, including 3rd party developers and integrators.

Conducting beta testing and testing code for robustness, usability and general reliability.

Fixing bugs and improving application performance.

Reviewing Design overall architecture of the web application.

Maintain quality and ensure responsiveness of applications.

Collaborate with the rest of the team and product owners to design and launch new features.

Maintain code integrity and organization.

Experience working with graphic designers and converting designs to visual elements.

Understanding and implementation of security and data protection.

Highly experienced with back-end programming languages {Ex: PHP, Python, Ruby, Java, .NET, JavaScript etc.}

Proficient experience using {e.g.: advanced JavaScript libraries and frameworks such as AngularJS, KnockoutJS, BackboneJS, ReactJS, DurandalJS etc.}

Development experience for both mobile and desktop.

Understanding of server-side languages including {such-as Jade, EJS, Jinja, etc.}

Experience with cloud message APIs and usage of push notifications highly desirable

Knowledge of code versioning tools {such as Git, Mercurial or SVN}

Analysis documentation and providing time estimates for tickets.

Experience includes but is not limited to:

3-5+ Years’ experience in software development.

Experience designing, building, testing, and implementing large, complex, high performing web applications

Ability to work on multiple projects at one time

Ability to consistently learn new technologies and development methodologies

Advanced problem solving and analytical skills

Excellent time management and organization skills

Solid understanding of the systems development lifecycle, Agile and Scrum methodologies.

Solid understanding of databases and application services (e.g. queues, caching).

Strong proficiency in web API development (SOAP & REST)

Strong proficiency in web development concepts and frameworks (MVC, REST, JSON), SOAP and XML are a plus

Strong proficiency in modern software development practices (SDLC and Agile)

Strong proficiency in object oriented development concepts and practices

Strong knowledge of SQL with the ability to write/optimize complex queries in an RDBMS environment

The Full Stack Developer is expected to be comfortable working in every part of a complex application and to diagnose and resolve technical issues.

Programming skills to include but not be limited to C#, MVC, JavaScript/JQuery, SQL, LINQ, and HTML.

Key Skills and Qualifications include but are not limited to:

Degree/Diploma in Computer Science or related IT field.

Front-End Skills:

Web fundamentals like HTML, JavaScript, and CSS

CSS pre-processors like Sass or LESS

JavaScript frameworks like AngularJS, React, or Amber etc., or JS-based build tools like Grunt, Gulp, and Bower

Libraries like jQuery or [URL Removed] (CSS) frameworks like Foundation or Bootstrap

AJAX

Back-End Skills:

API design and development

CRUD (Create, Read, Update, Delete)

RESTful Services

Server-side languages like PHP, Python, Ruby, Java, JavaScript, and .Net

Database technologies like MySQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL, and MongoDB.

Web server technologies like Node.js, J2EE, Apache, Nginx, ISS, etc.

Frameworks related to their server-side language of choice like [URL Removed] Ruby on Rails, CakePHP, etc.

Effective written and verbal communication skills.

Analytical thinker with advanced technical knowledge and a solid understanding of computer systems, mobile device, databases and other technical products.

Creative individual with the ability to quickly pickup on new languages, technologies and frameworks.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

