Head of IT Service Design and Development

Our client based in woodmead is looking for a Head of IT Design and Development to be accountable for the design, development and implementation of all GIT solutions

Qualification/ Experience

Matric / Grade 12.

Three-year degree or equivalent in Information Systems.

Minimum of 12 – 14 years’ experience in a relevant IT management role

Competencies

Problem solving

Communication and report writing

Attention to detail

Work standards

Reliability

Deadline driven

Team work

Planning and organizing

Responsibilities

Determines the technology direction to support the business and a technology infrastructure plan encompassing aspects such as systems, technical and network architectures, acquisition plans, standards, migration strategies and contingency aspects of infrastructure.

Creates an infrastructure that sets and manages clear and realistic expectations of what technology can offer in terms of products, services and delivery mechanisms.

Has responsibility for the overall management and direction of the Applications Development organization, including the planning, estimating and building and building of applications to time, budget and quality targets.

Manages the department on a day to day basis, and participates in planning and implementation of the future of the department.

Ensures optimum performance from the application development function and provides support to functional business systems staff, and ensures that they understand COMPANY’s application capability.

Accountable for applications development of all business application solutions.

Provides input to the IT strategic planning process

