Head of IT Service Design and Development

Apr 15, 2021

Our client based in woodmead is looking for a Head of IT Design and Development to be accountable for the design, development and implementation of all GIT solutions

Qualification/ Experience

  • Matric / Grade 12.
  • Three-year degree or equivalent in Information Systems.
  • Minimum of 12 – 14 years’ experience in a relevant IT management role

Competencies

  • Problem solving
  • Communication and report writing
  • Attention to detail
  • Work standards
  • Reliability
  • Deadline driven
  • Team work
  • Planning and organizing
  • Attention to detail

Responsibilities

  • Determines the technology direction to support the business and a technology infrastructure plan encompassing aspects such as systems, technical and network architectures, acquisition plans, standards, migration strategies and contingency aspects of infrastructure.
  • Creates an infrastructure that sets and manages clear and realistic expectations of what technology can offer in terms of products, services and delivery mechanisms.
  • Has responsibility for the overall management and direction of the Applications Development organization, including the planning, estimating and building and building of applications to time, budget and quality targets.
  • Manages the department on a day to day basis, and participates in planning and implementation of the future of the department.
  • Ensures optimum performance from the application development function and provides support to functional business systems staff, and ensures that they understand COMPANY’s application capability.
  • Accountable for applications development of all business application solutions.
  • Provides input to the IT strategic planning process

Visit [URL Removed] for more information

Learn more/Apply for this position