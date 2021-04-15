InternsX2:Implementation Science(Project PrEP)RHI

An Interns X2: Implementation Science (Project PrEP) (Fixed Term Contract) vacancies are available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (RHI) in Parktown, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

BackgroundThe Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional and global stakeholders

Main purpose of the job

Wits RHI is implementing Project Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) for Adolescent Girls and Young Women (AGYW) on behalf of National Department of Health. This project commenced in January 2018 and will end in December 2021. Project PrEP is implemented in three provinces (Eastern Cape, Gauteng, and Kwa-Zulu Natal). The project will have two implementation sites in the Eastern Cape: one implementation site in Gauteng and one implementation site in Kwa-Zulu Natal. In order to effectively roll out the project activities, there is a need for project team that will ensure the implementation of these activities in three provinces

Location:

08 Blackwood Avenue, Parktown.

Key performance areas

Project PrEP requires the services of two (2) Interns that will assist the project PrEP team with:

that will assist the project PrEP team with: General administrative support to the Project PrEP staff.

Translating and transcribing the research documents.

Data collection.

Assist in maintenance and monitoring of PrEP stock and PPE levels including monitoring of stock levels at the sites.

Liaise with the project PrEP team and other Wits RHI staff and assist where necessary.

Cross-cutting M&E including follow up of clients.

Demand creation.

Planning of trainings and participating at these trainings.

Required minimum education and training

Grade 12.

Currently studying and in their final year, post graduate studies in the following fields: –

Nursing Lab tech Public health Social Sciences Health economics Social Work Health Promotion.

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Travelling may be required.

Must be able to work in the community/clinics with patients who are HIV positive or negative and/or emotional.

Required minimum work experience

No work experience needed.

Wits RHI prefers individuals who has never worked at all.

Wits RHI wants, at the end of the assignment, the interns should have gained an exposure and experience in the field as well as providing an opportunity to see if the career field is the right one based on getting personal experience in the field.

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 23 April 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position

Learn more/Apply for this position