IT Project Manager

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB
Detailed scope of projects and changes prepare project plans and manage all phases of projects from conception to rollout. Effectively communicate project goals and project plans with regular reports, escalate issues and risks and propose mitigation actions to
ensure project goals and objectives are achieved within the agreed timeframes and budgets. The IT Project Lead will also act as the Change Manager and setup a Change Advisors Board (CAB) in line with ITIL framework.
Key Performance Areas
- Overseeing IT department in alignment with organizational goals
- Directing the effective delivery of networks, end-point development, service desk, service management, application development, and automation
- Leading a team of workers, while working closely with executive management, external vendors and advisors
- Working with business stakeholders to find solutions to deliver value
- Researching and recommending new products to improve service delivery
- Identifying new areas for automation technologies and for building and implementing solutions which transform/optimize the operational capabilities of the business
- Preparing financial budgets and presenting proposals for capital projects to senior executives
- Identifying new market opportunities in SA for BPM products internally
- Leading efforts for continuous improvement of IT processes
- Minimum Requirements
Minimum Qualification & Experience
- Matric (Completed)
- Diploma or university degree in the field of computer science
- Vast experience within the IT/Transformation industry
- At least five years’ experience in managing medium size IT team (30+ Members)
- Understands all aspect of IT (Infrastructure, Application Development and Automation)
- Understands SA IT landscape and has worked with local IT vendors extensively
- Experience within the banking sector is preferredl
Operational Requirements
- You will be required to work remotely and occasionally at the office during the pandemic
- For consideration you will require a fibre internet connection of 20mbps and higher
- Key Competencies
Desired Skills:
- Infrastructure
- Application Development and Automation
- ITIL framework
- Banking
- IT Project Manager
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree