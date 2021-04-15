IT Project Manager

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

Detailed scope of projects and changes prepare project plans and manage all phases of projects from conception to rollout. Effectively communicate project goals and project plans with regular reports, escalate issues and risks and propose mitigation actions to

ensure project goals and objectives are achieved within the agreed timeframes and budgets. The IT Project Lead will also act as the Change Manager and setup a Change Advisors Board (CAB) in line with ITIL framework.

Key Performance Areas

Overseeing IT department in alignment with organizational goals

Directing the effective delivery of networks, end-point development, service desk, service management, application development, and automation

Leading a team of workers, while working closely with executive management, external vendors and advisors

Working with business stakeholders to find solutions to deliver value

Researching and recommending new products to improve service delivery

Identifying new areas for automation technologies and for building and implementing solutions which transform/optimize the operational capabilities of the business

Preparing financial budgets and presenting proposals for capital projects to senior executives

Identifying new market opportunities in SA for BPM products internally

Leading efforts for continuous improvement of IT processes

Minimum Requirements

Minimum Qualification & Experience

Matric (Completed)

Diploma or university degree in the field of computer science

Vast experience within the IT/Transformation industry

At least five years’ experience in managing medium size IT team (30+ Members)

Understands all aspect of IT (Infrastructure, Application Development and Automation)

Understands SA IT landscape and has worked with local IT vendors extensively

Experience within the banking sector is preferredl

Operational Requirements

You will be required to work remotely and occasionally at the office during the pandemic

For consideration you will require a fibre internet connection of 20mbps and higher

Key Competencies

Desired Skills:

Infrastructure

Application Development and Automation

ITIL framework

Banking

IT Project Manager

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

