Lead Warmer- Short Term Insurance at The Conducive Group

Job Vacancy – Lead Warmers (Value Added products and Short Term Insurance)
If you are looking for a break in your career to help you grow and realize your true potential within an outbound telesales environment, then we would like to explore an opportunity with you. We are looking at hiring a team of lead warmers that can feed hot leads into our sales enviroment. Profiles leads will be provided daily.
Commission ONLY (very lucrative commission model).
Education and Experience
- Matric
- Proven telesales experience (minimum of 6 months)
- Cold calling experience is a primary requirement
Key Competencies
- High energy and discipline
- Multi-lingual
- Well-spoken
- Confident
- Persuasive
- Proactive thinker
- Resilient
- Strong negotiation skills
- Able to work within a high paced environment
- Self-motivator
NB: We will only consider candidates who meet the above requirements with a minimum of 1-year experience in an outbound cold calling sales environment.
Please send cv to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Customer engagement
- Strong work ethic
- Strong communication skills
- Driven
- Go getter
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
About The Employer:
We are sales and business optimization experts.
We take a sustainable approach to the management of your sales workforce. Conducive offers customized outsourced solutions that reduce costs, boost sales and promote customer retention.
With a solid background across a broad spectrum of industries, Conducive’s team of well-trained staff leverages this expertise to improve your operations and grow your sales.
Our service capabilities are tailored to suit the requirements of corporates; SME’s and call center sales channels. To find out more please visit our website [URL Removed]
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Incentive Bonus