Maintenance Electrician at Auto X

A salaried position exists for an Electrician at the PE Factory. Applications are invited from suitable persons with the required qualifications and experience.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

To perform electrical engineering inspections, repairs and maintenance work on equipment, assets and other infrastructure to minimise and prevent failures / breakdowns on production operations.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Educational Qualifications:

Grade 12 Certificate (NQF 4).

Trade Test: Electrician or Millwright (NQF 5).

Experience:

Up to 3 years’ technical and electrical maintenance experience as an Electrician in a manufacturing environment.

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES AND KEY RESULTS AREAS:

Repairs:

Diagnoses root cause of equipment failure and executes plan / takes action to rectify failure by performing repairs in a speedy manner.

Ensures minimal equipment downtime and damage by repairing faults / defects / failures as speedily as possible.

Ensures optimal equipment operation by the application of relevant technical and engineering standard, as well as by obtaining manufacturing process approval of equipment’s operating condition.

Ensures that all maintenance job cards raised are closed out on completion of work performed (Shop Ware)

Supports and liaises with Production by identifying potential problems in a proactive manner as well as resolving process-related problems and planned maintenance to production runs.

Provides relevant reports to the Maintenance Supervisor on maintenance repairs performed; Production support performed; downtime recorded and ensures paper trail is up to date.

Maintenance:

Perform “first off” inspection (daily check sheets) on all process changes to determine exact state of equipment.

Perform routine inspections (predictive and planned) to detect possible equipment failures. Make diagnosis and perform the necessary maintenance work.

Communicates with Supervisors / Production to arrange maintenance time.

Coordinates availability of parts in order to perform / execute maintenance routines.

Compile written report to Maintenance Supervisor on ‘out of the ordinary’ conditions.

.

Training:

Assists with training of Apprentices.

Prepares training machines for Apprentices to ensure successful corrective equipment training.

Compliance:

Operates within controls and procedures in order to ensure the integrity of AutoX.

Reports risks or areas of concern to management within area of responsibility.

Promotes compliance with all relevant regulations and procedures to prevent fruitless, wasteful and irregular expenditure.

Cost Control:

Supports the effective and transparent use of financial and other resources.

Limits expenditure, reduces costs and ensures deviations from budgetary limits are reported to direct Manager.

Customer Service:

Maintains effective working relationships with employees and customers to render highest quality of services.

Identifies and solves problems whilst demonstrating a high level of integrity in line with AutoX core values.

AutoX Values:

Living the AutoX Values to stay on course toward stated objectives and ensuring a culture of passion and performance:

Honesty and Integrity.

Mutual Respect, Trust and Dignity.

Openness and Transparency.

Participation, Co-operation and Teamwork.

Performance and Accountability.

Passion and Commitment.

ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE AND REQUIRED SKILLS:

Computer Literacy (Basic MS Office; and SAP, ERP Systems and other job-specific software systems).

Knowledge of relevant maintenance practices / designs / methodologies / SOP’s.

Housekeeping and safety principles.

Working shifts is a prerequisite.

Communication skills (both verbal and written).

Problem Solving and Fault Finding skills.

ATTRIBUTES:

Proactive.

Action-oriented.

Flexibility.

Planning and Organising.

Customer Focused.

Resilient.

Analytical.

The successful candidate will report to the Maintenance Supervisor.

Desired Skills:

Electrical Maintenance

Trade Test

Millwright

Manufacturing

