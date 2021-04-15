Maintenance Electrician at Auto X

Apr 15, 2021

A salaried position exists for an Electrician at the PE Factory. Applications are invited from suitable persons with the required qualifications and experience.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:
To perform electrical engineering inspections, repairs and maintenance work on equipment, assets and other infrastructure to minimise and prevent failures / breakdowns on production operations.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Educational Qualifications:

  • Grade 12 Certificate (NQF 4).
  • Trade Test: Electrician or Millwright (NQF 5).

Experience:

  • Up to 3 years’ technical and electrical maintenance experience as an Electrician in a manufacturing environment.

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES AND KEY RESULTS AREAS:
Repairs:

  • Diagnoses root cause of equipment failure and executes plan / takes action to rectify failure by performing repairs in a speedy manner.
  • Ensures minimal equipment downtime and damage by repairing faults / defects / failures as speedily as possible.
  • Ensures optimal equipment operation by the application of relevant technical and engineering standard, as well as by obtaining manufacturing process approval of equipment’s operating condition.
  • Ensures that all maintenance job cards raised are closed out on completion of work performed (Shop Ware)
  • Supports and liaises with Production by identifying potential problems in a proactive manner as well as resolving process-related problems and planned maintenance to production runs.
  • Provides relevant reports to the Maintenance Supervisor on maintenance repairs performed; Production support performed; downtime recorded and ensures paper trail is up to date.

Maintenance:

  • Perform “first off” inspection (daily check sheets) on all process changes to determine exact state of equipment.
  • Perform routine inspections (predictive and planned) to detect possible equipment failures. Make diagnosis and perform the necessary maintenance work.
  • Communicates with Supervisors / Production to arrange maintenance time.
  • Coordinates availability of parts in order to perform / execute maintenance routines.
  • Compile written report to Maintenance Supervisor on ‘out of the ordinary’ conditions.

.
Training:

  • Assists with training of Apprentices.
  • Prepares training machines for Apprentices to ensure successful corrective equipment training.

Compliance:

  • Operates within controls and procedures in order to ensure the integrity of AutoX.
  • Reports risks or areas of concern to management within area of responsibility.
  • Promotes compliance with all relevant regulations and procedures to prevent fruitless, wasteful and irregular expenditure.

Cost Control:

  • Supports the effective and transparent use of financial and other resources.
  • Limits expenditure, reduces costs and ensures deviations from budgetary limits are reported to direct Manager.

Customer Service:

  • Maintains effective working relationships with employees and customers to render highest quality of services.
  • Identifies and solves problems whilst demonstrating a high level of integrity in line with AutoX core values.

AutoX Values:
Living the AutoX Values to stay on course toward stated objectives and ensuring a culture of passion and performance:

  • Honesty and Integrity.
  • Mutual Respect, Trust and Dignity.
  • Openness and Transparency.
  • Participation, Co-operation and Teamwork.
  • Performance and Accountability.
  • Passion and Commitment.

ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE AND REQUIRED SKILLS:

  • Computer Literacy (Basic MS Office; and SAP, ERP Systems and other job-specific software systems).
  • Knowledge of relevant maintenance practices / designs / methodologies / SOP’s.
  • Housekeeping and safety principles.
  • Working shifts is a prerequisite.
  • Communication skills (both verbal and written).
  • Problem Solving and Fault Finding skills.

ATTRIBUTES:

  • Proactive.
  • Action-oriented.
  • Flexibility.
  • Planning and Organising.
  • Customer Focused.
  • Resilient.
  • Analytical.

The successful candidate will report to the Maintenance Supervisor.

Desired Skills:

  • Electrical Maintenance
  • Trade Test
  • Millwright
  • Manufacturing

