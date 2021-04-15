Maintenance Electrician at Auto X

A salaried position exists for an Electrician at the PE Factory. Applications are invited from suitable persons with the required qualifications and experience.
PURPOSE OF THE JOB:
To perform electrical engineering inspections, repairs and maintenance work on equipment, assets and other infrastructure to minimise and prevent failures / breakdowns on production operations.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Educational Qualifications:
- Grade 12 Certificate (NQF 4).
- Trade Test: Electrician or Millwright (NQF 5).
Experience:
- Up to 3 years’ technical and electrical maintenance experience as an Electrician in a manufacturing environment.
MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES AND KEY RESULTS AREAS:
Repairs:
- Diagnoses root cause of equipment failure and executes plan / takes action to rectify failure by performing repairs in a speedy manner.
- Ensures minimal equipment downtime and damage by repairing faults / defects / failures as speedily as possible.
- Ensures optimal equipment operation by the application of relevant technical and engineering standard, as well as by obtaining manufacturing process approval of equipment’s operating condition.
- Ensures that all maintenance job cards raised are closed out on completion of work performed (Shop Ware)
- Supports and liaises with Production by identifying potential problems in a proactive manner as well as resolving process-related problems and planned maintenance to production runs.
- Provides relevant reports to the Maintenance Supervisor on maintenance repairs performed; Production support performed; downtime recorded and ensures paper trail is up to date.
Maintenance:
- Perform “first off” inspection (daily check sheets) on all process changes to determine exact state of equipment.
- Perform routine inspections (predictive and planned) to detect possible equipment failures. Make diagnosis and perform the necessary maintenance work.
- Communicates with Supervisors / Production to arrange maintenance time.
- Coordinates availability of parts in order to perform / execute maintenance routines.
- Compile written report to Maintenance Supervisor on ‘out of the ordinary’ conditions.
.
Training:
- Assists with training of Apprentices.
- Prepares training machines for Apprentices to ensure successful corrective equipment training.
Compliance:
- Operates within controls and procedures in order to ensure the integrity of AutoX.
- Reports risks or areas of concern to management within area of responsibility.
- Promotes compliance with all relevant regulations and procedures to prevent fruitless, wasteful and irregular expenditure.
Cost Control:
- Supports the effective and transparent use of financial and other resources.
- Limits expenditure, reduces costs and ensures deviations from budgetary limits are reported to direct Manager.
Customer Service:
- Maintains effective working relationships with employees and customers to render highest quality of services.
- Identifies and solves problems whilst demonstrating a high level of integrity in line with AutoX core values.
AutoX Values:
Living the AutoX Values to stay on course toward stated objectives and ensuring a culture of passion and performance:
- Honesty and Integrity.
- Mutual Respect, Trust and Dignity.
- Openness and Transparency.
- Participation, Co-operation and Teamwork.
- Performance and Accountability.
- Passion and Commitment.
ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE AND REQUIRED SKILLS:
- Computer Literacy (Basic MS Office; and SAP, ERP Systems and other job-specific software systems).
- Knowledge of relevant maintenance practices / designs / methodologies / SOP’s.
- Housekeeping and safety principles.
- Working shifts is a prerequisite.
- Communication skills (both verbal and written).
- Problem Solving and Fault Finding skills.
ATTRIBUTES:
- Proactive.
- Action-oriented.
- Flexibility.
- Planning and Organising.
- Customer Focused.
- Resilient.
- Analytical.
The successful candidate will report to the Maintenance Supervisor.
Desired Skills:
- Electrical Maintenance
- Trade Test
- Millwright
- Manufacturing