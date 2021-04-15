Manager: Compliance Retail Bank at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To develop strategies and operational processes for Retail for the execution and embedment of compliance risk management processes as required by relevant regulatory requirements, applicable codes of conduct and minimum standards
- To be responsible for and manage compliance within the Retail to facilitate adherence to legislative requirements as prescribed by Regulation 49 of the Banks Act
- To enhance the compliance culture by developing and maintaining a thorough understanding of the relevant regulatory requirements and the global regulatory environment and best practice principles applicable to the bank
Experience
Min:
- 5+ years’ experience in a compliance role (over and above qualification)
- Experience in respect of the practical application of relevant laws and regulations is essential
- Understanding of legal issues and the ability to interpret legislation in respect of the retail/business banking environment.
- Exposure to monitoring principles and practices
- Strong business knowledge
- Previous experience in managing a team (minimum 2 years)
Ideal:
- Experience in a banking or financial services industry (credit providers, retail/business banks, etc.)
- Proven experience in the application / use of risk related software packages:
- EXCLAIM software
- Experience in dealing with compliance issues similar to those applicable to the bank
- Exposure to providing training / public speaking
- Managerial budgeting
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- Honours Degree in Law or Commerce
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management or Risk and Compliance
Knowledge
Min:
- Knowledge and experience of implementing and being accountable for compliance frameworks/strategies in a retail/business banking environment
- Solid understanding of compliance regulation best practice and guidance
- Knowledge and understanding of compliance and operational risk regulatory requirements
- Knowledge and understanding of risk management methodologies, tools, governance structures and regulatory requirements for good management of risk
- Understanding of financial services business processes, especially in the retail/business banking environment.
- Development and implementation of risk management and reporting
- Understanding of the retail/business banking landscape.
Knowledge of:
- Commercial Law
- Legal practices
- Monitoring techniques
- Auditing processes
- Computer systems (Office – Word, Excel, Powerpoint)
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- Legislation regarding all specified compliance monitoring areas (consumer protection, money laundering and terrorist financing, labour legislation or financial and regulatory)
- Banks’ systems
- EXCLAIM software
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Analytical Skills
- Reporting Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
Competencies
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Analysing
- Persuading and Influencing
- Learning and Researching
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Planning and Organising
- Leading and Supervising
- Writing and Reporting
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willingness to travel nationally if and when required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals
For further information regarding this job posting, please contact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:
Ahraas Ebrahim