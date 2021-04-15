Marketer

Are you a hunter for sales and seeking a new challenge! A well established, engineering underwriting management company is seeking your UMA / Insurer experience to join their dynamic team as a Marketer. Duties include marketing of short term insurance products, commercial, engineering, PI and liabity, building relationships with brokers to increase the existing database and sourcing of new business.

The successful candidate must be FAIS compliant / a tertiary degree (advantage), computer literate on MS Word /

MS Excel, minimum of 5 years broker consulting/marketing experience, technical proficient, good

negotiator and able to drive results. If you meet all the requirements, with a alid drivers license and own vehicle,

please apply now!

Ã¯Æ’Â¼

About The Employer:

talentCRU

Learn more/Apply for this position