Medical Governance manager

Apr 15, 2021

  • To manage the relationship and projects on behalf of the Scheme
  • To analyse scheme data and perform costings/impact analysis when required
  • Assistance with Investment reports
  • Assistance with client escalations
  • Assistance with Fraud, waste and abuse processes and reports
  • Assistance with reviewing payment packs
  • Assistance with reviewing monthly Real time monitoring for the CMS
  • Assistance with reviewing quarterly statutory returns
  • Assistance with Standard operating procedures and internal controls
  • Assistance in preparing the strategy, costing of benefits and impact analysis of proposed changes.

Desired Skills:

  • Bcom in Accounting/Financial management
  • 24 months of medical scheme industry

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Medical Aid Industry

Learn more/Apply for this position