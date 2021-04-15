Office Administrator

An experienced and mature person is required to fill the position of an Office Administrator to ensure the smooth and efficient running of the office by offering support to the Executive Director and staff of a national NPO.

Responsibilities of the successful candidate will be to:

Manage office activities and operations including phone calls and other office correspondence (email, faxes, letters, packages etc.);

Manage dates, agendas, minutes and necessary arrangements for the MBSA Board and Committee meetings;

Schedule and attend MBSA meetings and assist with agendas, minutes and necessary arrangements;

Oversee the work of service providers in the maintenance of MBSA facilities;

Support the Executive Director in compliance to the MBSA procedure file;

Support budgeting, bookkeeping and payment procedures;

Track and maintain stock of office supplies and place orders where necessary;

Safe keeping of MBSA documents and implementing a filing system for the office;

Attend to travel arrangements for MBSA staff and Board members;

Perform any other lawful and related function as may be directed by the Executive Director from time to time.

The ideal candidate must be an experienced person with a minium of 5 years of working as an Office Administrator. He/she must be able to prioritize and work with little to no supervision, mature, self-motivated and trustworthy.

Please submit a detailed CV with contactable references.

Desired Skills:

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills

Organisational skills

Good customer service

Ability to plan

Ability to schedule and prioritize

Travel booking

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Admin Clerk

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The employer is a well-established national NPO that represents interests of its members on national bodies and lobbies national government on legislative and other policy issues.

Learn more/Apply for this position