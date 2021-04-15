PHP/Python Engineer

The ideal candidates has a passion for technology, they are constantly exploring, learning and improving their skills. They know where to apply what they have learned and they share their knowledge freely.

We are looking for a Software Engineer (Python / PHP) who is a self-starter and is comfortable taking ownership over assigned projects while working collaboratively in a team environment. The Software Engineer will need to work with colleagues at all levels of the organization and must be comfortable gathering and organising information that translates into usable requirements.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:

Writes code and tests, pushing to production independently.

Reviews code, providing valuable improvements for the team.

Designs system-level code and delivers significant team-level projects.

Creates and executes unit test plans.

Develops detailed technical analysis and design specifications based on functional requirements.

Investigates and resolves defects.

Participates in functional and technical specification reviews.

Participates in creating and executing integration level test plans.

Monitor services and systems within our infrastructure.

Works effectively across multiple teams to deliver large projects.

Mentors more junior developers.

Continuously improve the architecture methodologies and find ways to improve code design, system performance, high scalability and security vulnerabilities.

KEY REQUIREMENTS

3-5+ years in development.

Proven mastery of at least one OO programming language.

Experience in a scripting language.

In-depth knowledge of networking, databases, data structures, algorithms, cloud computing, security, code design, distributed systems and testing.

Understands how to build solutions at scale without increasing technical debt.

In-depth understanding of coding best practices, system scalability, security and performance tuning.

Thorough understanding and practice of Test Driven Development.

Solid experience in Relational Database systems.

Solid experience in Linux.

Solid experience in Docker / Kubernetes advantageous.

Solid experience in Issue Tracking systems (Jira advantageous).

Solid experience to Version Control systems (Git advantageous).

Experience with event driven architecture advantageous (PubSub).

B.Sc in Computer Science, Electrical (& Computer) Engineering or a related field is advantageous.

Experience with e-commerce based applications is advantageous.

AREAS OF MASTERY

Python

PHP (Laravel)

Javascript (Node.js, [URL Removed]

MySQL

BONUS POINTS

Elastic Search

COMPETENCIES

Strong problem solving and analytical skills.

Strong drive for results.

Be comfortable working within a team.

Good communication skills.

Build and maintain relationships.

Desired Skills:

php

python

laravel

