Product Services Engineer (FMCG) at O’Brien Recruitment

Innovative opportunity for a Product specialist with strong Project Management and Quality Assurance experience!Master’s degree in Biological Sciences, Physical Sciences, Engineering or equivalent

? Minimum 5 years of experience in quality assurance in FMCG industry

? 2 years Project Management experience

? Solid knowledge of product quality, relevant standards (ISO, GMP) requirements.

? Advanced knowledge on Quality tools, root cause analysis, analytical skills, statistical tool knowledge.

? Good knowledge of SAP

? Experience with a world-class manufacturing is advantageousYour ‘day to day’

? Plan and execute Marketing, PD, Operations projects related to new product launches,

execution of LPEs, manufacturing of cig prototypes and ECP/WOT/BPT products, etc. at

affiliate level in accordance with agreed business plans.

? Provide full Quality support in the process of new equipment industrialization.

? Be responsible for initiating improvements related to processes and products, providing

technical or analytical direction to solve quality and/or operational issues while looking

for productivity and standardization opportunities.

? Consistently apply OPEN+ standards of working.

More specifically, you’ll

Project Management

? Lead execution of new product launches, modified products or special event packaging

(LPEs, VAO, promo event packaging, etc.) at affiliate level in close cooperation with all

involved departments, functions, affiliates.

? Consolidate all information related to new projects and product launches at affiliate level

and timely advise all involved departments to define the terms and resources needed.

? Provide vital feasibility studies/checks, plan, coordinate and organize execution.

? Analyze projects at initial stage to define potential risks and find solution.

? Check newly developed documents (e-DDA; GTPs, Color Standards) and provide Product

Development Department and Project Leader with information on test results. Provide

technical Quality support and expertise in the process of unique designs development.

? Supervise implementation status of projects and raise problems in a timely manner to

provide corrective actions and follow-up with implementation.

? Supervise new product launches at all stages of production.

? Provide support during new/repaired equipment qualification to provide compliance of

manufactured products with PM quality requirements

Construction Validation & Certification

? Plan, organize and coordinate the process of prototypes production and testing of

improved stem, cut filler, filters, cigarettes and packaging in order to assure compliance

to local standards and requirements to achieve competitive quality of new/changed

product at the market.

? Plan, organize, coordinate timely manufacturing of cigarette prototypes and execution of

ECP/BPT/WOT projects related to new product launches, changes in existing products

based on trial plans received from PD and in strict compliance with relevant

requirements/procedures. Ensure availability of required NTMs & tobacco materials for

prototype production on the floor by means of creating PRs, following-up arrival of

NTMs, panning of test CF&FI production in close cooperation with all involved

departments. Provide preparation of vital documents to ensure timely delivery of NTMs

& CFs and prototype samples for smoking analysis, subjective evaluation, test purposes

to relevant smoking labs, affiliates, Marketing agencies, etc.

Quality Support

? Provide technical Quality support and expertise in order to improve material, products

and Quality performances. Ensure timely quality support in case of any quality problems

encountered on products, providing quality risk assessment and an accurate action

plan/solution that immediately mitigates impact on Quality and Production KPI’s. Provide

support for the review/update of manufacturing process characterization and other

documents when required.

Productivity Initiatives

? Challenge all standard processes and products in order to propose productivity

initiatives. Lead initiatives in order to improve the quality standards of products. Support

the work team to plan tests and analysis needed availing themselves of the concept of:

Total Quality, Lean Manufacturing and Total Productive Maintenance (TPM).

Collaboration

? Ensure strong partnership with internal/external partners focusing on collaboration and

information exchange to ensure excellent quality and Compliance with

requirements, standardization and continuous improvement.

? Execute internal and external training to affiliate employees, as specialist in QMS, quality

process and product to drive and share excellence

Health, Safety & Environment

? Promote and apply all rules concerning Quality, environment, health and safety.

Report all situations requiring actions in order to minimize or eliminate risks exposure to

personnel, company assets and societal impacts and be in line with or ahead of any

applicable Law requirements and company standards.

