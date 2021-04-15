QA Automation Engineer

Your responsibilities will include the following:
- Develop and maintain automation scripts in Swift and/or Kotlin
- Develop groovy scripts to create and maintain automation pipelines in CI tools.
- Work closely with the developers, analysts and product owners to ensure automation delivery.
- Develop and maintain the automation framework supporting the tests.
- Execute automated regression tests on physical and virtual devices through a CI pipeline.
- Setup automation test cases and test plans in test management tool.
- Provide on-call support for automation tests running in production.
- Investigate automation failures and raise necessary tickets against relevant teams.
- Understand the front-end and back-end architecture of the AUT.
- Setup and Maintain physical and virtual devices in device farms.
- Develop status reports based on test completion/findings and communicate these to team leaders including any impact on the overall project plan
- Perform all tasks with attention to detail
- Provide estimation for automation tasks added in the sprint.
- Provide daily & weekly status test reporting to test lead
- Troubleshoot issues experienced during testing
- Understanding of UI and back-end testing
- Ability and experience with prioritization of tasks, identification of items requiring escalation
Requirments:
- Self-motivated with strong capability of fast learning
- Ability to work efficiently both independently and within the team
- The ability to learn quickly in a dynamic environment.
- Excellent oral, written and interpersonal communication skills.
- Ability to analyze and solve complex problems quickly and creatively.
Qualifications and experience:
- Degree / Diploma in computer science, software engineering or related technical discipline
- Minimum 4 years of automation testing experience on different mobile platforms.
- ISTQB/ISEB qualification will be an advantage
- Experience in setting up continuous integration tools and executing automated tests.
- Experience in setting up physical and virtual mobile devices in device farms.
- Proven ability to read and understand test requirements and list out the logical testing path.
- Understanding of computer networks and excellent troubleshooting skills in these environments.
- Experience working with defect tracking – JIRA preferred
- Strong background with mobile apps testing (multiple platforms, devices and operating systems)
- Exposure to API testing will be advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- Tester
- Testing
- Automation
- Selenium WebDriver
- Software Testing
- API
- Testing Automation