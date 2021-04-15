QA Automation Engineer

Your responsibilities will include the following:

Develop and maintain automation scripts in Swift and/or Kotlin

Develop groovy scripts to create and maintain automation pipelines in CI tools.

Work closely with the developers, analysts and product owners to ensure automation delivery.

Develop and maintain the automation framework supporting the tests.

Execute automated regression tests on physical and virtual devices through a CI pipeline.

Setup automation test cases and test plans in test management tool.

Provide on-call support for automation tests running in production.

Investigate automation failures and raise necessary tickets against relevant teams.

Understand the front-end and back-end architecture of the AUT.

Setup and Maintain physical and virtual devices in device farms.

Develop status reports based on test completion/findings and communicate these to team leaders including any impact on the overall project plan

Perform all tasks with attention to detail

Provide estimation for automation tasks added in the sprint.

Provide daily & weekly status test reporting to test lead

Troubleshoot issues experienced during testing

Understanding of UI and back-end testing

Ability and experience with prioritization of tasks, identification of items requiring escalation

Requirments:

Self-motivated with strong capability of fast learning

Ability to work efficiently both independently and within the team

The ability to learn quickly in a dynamic environment.

Excellent oral, written and interpersonal communication skills.

Ability to analyze and solve complex problems quickly and creatively.

Qualifications and experience:

Degree / Diploma in computer science, software engineering or related technical discipline

Minimum 4 years of automation testing experience on different mobile platforms.

ISTQB/ISEB qualification will be an advantage

Experience in setting up continuous integration tools and executing automated tests.

Experience in setting up physical and virtual mobile devices in device farms.

Proven ability to read and understand test requirements and list out the logical testing path.

Understanding of computer networks and excellent troubleshooting skills in these environments.

Experience working with defect tracking – JIRA preferred

Strong background with mobile apps testing (multiple platforms, devices and operating systems)

Exposure to API testing will be advantageous.

Desired Skills:

Tester

Testing

Automation

Selenium WebDriver

Software Testing

API

Testing Automation

