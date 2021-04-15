QA Automation Engineer

Apr 15, 2021

Your responsibilities will include the following:

  • Develop and maintain automation scripts in Swift and/or Kotlin
  • Develop groovy scripts to create and maintain automation pipelines in CI tools.
  • Work closely with the developers, analysts and product owners to ensure automation delivery.
  • Develop and maintain the automation framework supporting the tests.
  • Execute automated regression tests on physical and virtual devices through a CI pipeline.
  • Setup automation test cases and test plans in test management tool.
  • Provide on-call support for automation tests running in production.
  • Investigate automation failures and raise necessary tickets against relevant teams.
  • Understand the front-end and back-end architecture of the AUT.
  • Setup and Maintain physical and virtual devices in device farms.
  • Develop status reports based on test completion/findings and communicate these to team leaders including any impact on the overall project plan
  • Perform all tasks with attention to detail
  • Provide estimation for automation tasks added in the sprint.
  • Provide daily & weekly status test reporting to test lead
  • Troubleshoot issues experienced during testing
  • Understanding of UI and back-end testing
  • Ability and experience with prioritization of tasks, identification of items requiring escalation

Requirments:

  • Self-motivated with strong capability of fast learning
  • Ability to work efficiently both independently and within the team
  • The ability to learn quickly in a dynamic environment.
  • Excellent oral, written and interpersonal communication skills.
  • Ability to analyze and solve complex problems quickly and creatively.

Qualifications and experience:

  • Degree / Diploma in computer science, software engineering or related technical discipline
  • Minimum 4 years of automation testing experience on different mobile platforms.
  • ISTQB/ISEB qualification will be an advantage
  • Experience in setting up continuous integration tools and executing automated tests.
  • Experience in setting up physical and virtual mobile devices in device farms.
  • Proven ability to read and understand test requirements and list out the logical testing path.
  • Understanding of computer networks and excellent troubleshooting skills in these environments.
  • Experience working with defect tracking – JIRA preferred
  • Strong background with mobile apps testing (multiple platforms, devices and operating systems)
  • Exposure to API testing will be advantageous.

Desired Skills:

  • Tester
  • Testing
  • Automation
  • Selenium WebDriver
  • Software Testing
  • API
  • Testing Automation

Learn more/Apply for this position