Quality Control Officer at Headhunters

Quality Control Officer

A well-established farming group, based in the Eastern Cape ‘citrus town’ of Patensie; has a vacancy for a Quality Control Officer.

Situated in and around the two fertile Valleys of the Gamtoos and the Sundays River, the primary focus is producing quality citrus for exporters all over the globe. To help ensure export quality, this client is in search of a Quality Control Officer.

This position is situated in and around the two fertile Valleys of the Gamtoos and the Sundays River, and the person must be prepared to live in this area and travel to other packhouses in this Eastern Cape area.

Requirements:

This candidate will be responsible for all aspects of quality control in the citrus Packhouse to ensure that the fruit dispatched from the packhouse fulfills the preset requirements.

Said candidate will be expected to reconcile and communicate all reports relating to harvested, packed and distributed fruit.

Furthermore the applicant will be monitoring specific pre-harvest operations that affect overall quality and ensure that all accreditations and registrations are done according to specifications.

To fit the position of Quality Control Officer the applicant must be willing and able to work as part of a team.

He/she will take part in planning, executing and reconciliation of supplied fruit, whilst reporting regularly to the marketing manager. There will be support from the administrative office to perform some of these duties will be available.

Perform all other duties as may be required during the quieter season.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 3 years of experience in quality control,

Computer literacy and advanced Excel skills.

A prerequisite is having a systematical, thorough approach.

Experience in auditing and a qualification in logistics will be a bonus.

This position will require traveling to the different production units and therefore requires the applicant to have a valid driver’s license.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

