Regulatory Reporting Account

Apr 15, 2021

Our client in the financial services sector is seeking an experienced Regulatory Reporting Account to start urgently.

Description

  • To prepare & submit monthly regulatory returns and address queries related to the monthly/quarterly/bi-annual regulatory returns from the regulatory bodies
  • To prepare detailed analytics for meetings for monthly regulatory returns
  • To assist with financial statement reporting with regards to regulatory inputs

Experience

  • At least 3-5 years’ experience in regulatory reporting within a banking or audit environment

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant degree in Finance or Accounting – Financial Accounting
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • Qualified Chartered Accountant (CA)

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position