Our client in the financial services sector is seeking an experienced Regulatory Reporting Account to start urgently.
Description
- To prepare & submit monthly regulatory returns and address queries related to the monthly/quarterly/bi-annual regulatory returns from the regulatory bodies
- To prepare detailed analytics for meetings for monthly regulatory returns
- To assist with financial statement reporting with regards to regulatory inputs
Experience
- At least 3-5 years’ experience in regulatory reporting within a banking or audit environment
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant degree in Finance or Accounting – Financial Accounting
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- Qualified Chartered Accountant (CA)
Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted