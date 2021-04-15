Regulatory Reporting Account

Our client in the financial services sector is seeking an experienced Regulatory Reporting Account to start urgently.

Description

To prepare & submit monthly regulatory returns and address queries related to the monthly/quarterly/bi-annual regulatory returns from the regulatory bodies

To prepare detailed analytics for meetings for monthly regulatory returns

To assist with financial statement reporting with regards to regulatory inputs

Experience

At least 3-5 years’ experience in regulatory reporting within a banking or audit environment

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant degree in Finance or Accounting – Financial Accounting

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualified Chartered Accountant (CA)

