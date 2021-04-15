Relationship Banker: Merchant Services at Capitec Bank Ltd

Apr 15, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • To build, maintain and optimise effective client relationships by providing excellent client service through engagement and consultation with existing clients including installation, after sales support and training on products.
  • Identify and capitalise on cross and upselling opportunities.

Experience

Min:

  • At least 2-3 yrs. proven experience in a CRM environment.
  • With responsibility for or exposure to cross and upselling
  • Experience in a FMCG, banking or retail environment

Ideal:

  • Providing on-site support and training to external clients
  • Providing on-site technical support/client support within a retail/sales environment

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or Marketing

Knowledge

Minimum:

  • Client relationship and support management principles
  • Sales and sales optimisation techniques & principles
  • Commercial/business know how (how businesses work.)
  • Engagement/conflict management practices
  • Performance culture

Ideal:
Knowledge and understanding of:

  • Business banking landscape
  • Business Banking product knowledge
  • Payment solutions environment (merchant services)
  • Stock control
  • Capitec Bank Acquiring product knowledge
  • Basic PC and Microsoft skills

Skills

  • Influencing Skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Commercial Thinking Skills
  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Competencies

  • Deciding and Initiating Action
  • Relating and Networking
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Analysing
  • Planning and Organising
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking

Additional Information

  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Willingness to travel nationally if and when required
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Required to be available after hours in case of emergency

