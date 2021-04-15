Restaurant Operations Manager

Apr 15, 2021

Responsibilities

  • Business planning to meet the company’s growth strategy
  • The setting of Operational objectives
  • The setting, adjusting, and approving budgets
  • Monitoring of key performance areas in the business
  • Building and enabling Management and people capacity
  • Improvements in Operations Processes
  • Resolving escalated operational issues
  • Ensure Staffing and Succession planning is correctly implemented

Requirements:

  • Business Management related Diploma or Degree
  • At least 10 years experience in a QSR/restaurant environment, with at least 5 years in a senior managerial position managing multiple stores
  • Good Administration and reporting skills
  • Computer literate – MS Office, Micros/GAAP POS
  • Good Communication and Interpersonal Skills
  • Financial and Business Acumen combined with Numeric Proficiency
  • Proven ability to lead, coach, support, and motivate employees
  • Well organized and proactive
  • Excellent attention to detail
  • Willingness to work on weekends
  • Must be able to travel extensively
  • Valid driver’s license
  • Own reliable transport

Desired Skills:

  • Food cost
  • Multi store management
  • Operations
  • Cash
  • Banking
  • Stock
  • Staff
  • Budgets
  • Expenses
  • Hospitality Management
  • Restaurant management
  • Restaurant service

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

International Restaurant Group

Learn more/Apply for this position