Restaurant Operations Manager

Responsibilities
- Business planning to meet the company’s growth strategy
- The setting of Operational objectives
- The setting, adjusting, and approving budgets
- Monitoring of key performance areas in the business
- Building and enabling Management and people capacity
- Improvements in Operations Processes
- Resolving escalated operational issues
- Ensure Staffing and Succession planning is correctly implemented
Requirements:
- Business Management related Diploma or Degree
- At least 10 years experience in a QSR/restaurant environment, with at least 5 years in a senior managerial position managing multiple stores
- Good Administration and reporting skills
- Computer literate – MS Office, Micros/GAAP POS
- Good Communication and Interpersonal Skills
- Financial and Business Acumen combined with Numeric Proficiency
- Proven ability to lead, coach, support, and motivate employees
- Well organized and proactive
- Excellent attention to detail
- Willingness to work on weekends
- Must be able to travel extensively
- Valid driver’s license
- Own reliable transport
Desired Skills:
- Food cost
- Multi store management
- Operations
- Cash
- Banking
- Stock
- Staff
- Budgets
- Expenses
- Hospitality Management
- Restaurant management
- Restaurant service
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
International Restaurant Group