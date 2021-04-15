Retail Sales Assistant at Adendorff Machinery Mart

A fantastic opportunity currently exists for a young individual to join our dynamic and successful company within our Cape Town Branch (Montague Gardens) interested in a career in Tools and Machinery.

We are preferably seeking an individual with previous exposure within the Retail environment and experience in Merchandising, Stock Taking, Stock Control, and general Retail Branch Procedures.

Having technical knowledge in the DIY or Hardware environment would be an absolute added advantage.

The ideal candidate will be a confident individual that is reliable and honest and able to function as a team player.

Desired Skills:

Merchandising

Customer Service

Sales

Stock Control

Additional detail:

The minimum Requirement is a Senior Certificate.

Salary: Negotiable with Benefits available

Working Hours: Monday – Friday 08:00 – 17:00 and Saturdays 08:00 – 13:00.

About The Employer

Adendorff Machinery Mart sources equipment from all over the world to offer the greatest range of products at the best prices.

In creating a strong staffing group Adendorff Machinery Mart believes in the development and implementation of Organizational Development & Training that is recognized for its ability to understand, conceptualize and deliver total solutions and to provide consistent, professional, and long – term relationships with its customers and will assist in developing well-rounded staff in all aspects of business

This is what Adendorff Machinery Mart’s vision is all about, and we pride ourselves in focusing on a long term commitment to our vision. Based on our strong commitment to our vision we believe that we place ourselves in a position whereby our decisions, abilities, and actions will prove us to be a great market leader within our field.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident fund

