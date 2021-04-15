Sales Operations & Pricing Manager – Commercial

Our client in Port Elizabeth is looking for a Sales, Operations & Pricing Manager – Commercial.

Duties & Responsibilities

Detect opportunities & risks through interaction with the business & through analysis of data.

Coordinate cross-functional mitigation actions (marketing campaigns, pricing, sales incentives) to secure the opportunities.

Ensure proper Accounts Business Plan creation & monitoring and ensure that value proposition is aligned with channel strategy.

Capture market-back/customer demand signal in terms of an aggregated macro number & mix.

Challenge assumptions based on market data, Sales feedback & analytics. Deliver the market-back assumptions to the DP team.

Give final recommendation on the demand forecast while facilitating the local consensus Sign-Off.

Develop and capture 5-year plans by geography.

Accountable for support of the sales force and PBU management via reporting and analysis. Make recommendations resulting from reporting, analysis and interpretation of key customer/sales data. Provide recommendations from the data analysis to deliver sustainable profitable growth.

Accountable to implement pricing policies, procedures and structures. Manage Pricing Analysts to analyse & develop market pricing information for own brands and competitors in Sell In and Sell Out . Based on this information & managerial agreement, take pricing actions for maintain own brands competitiveness in the market. Pricing governance: review that our processes are compliant with both internal and external policies.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Proven cross-functional experience in preferably Sales, Sales Ops or Marketing, Finance, Supply chain.

Strong business acumen based on analytics

A minimum of 3-5 yrs; and ensuring related actual experience in a Sales & Ops function

Analytical mindset

Agile and Results driven, “can-do” attitude

Ability to work in a matrix environment

Ability to work in cross-functional teams and communicate with colleagues in both business and technical roles

Strong communication skills

Ability to manage multiple competing priorities simultaneously and drive activities/projects to completion

Ability to influence (across hierarchy & depts)

Experience with EDW/BI tools or other Database system. SAP knowledge is a plus.

