Our client in Port Elizabeth is looking for a Sales, Operations & Pricing Manager – Commercial.
Duties & Responsibilities
Detect opportunities & risks through interaction with the business & through analysis of data.
Coordinate cross-functional mitigation actions (marketing campaigns, pricing, sales incentives) to secure the opportunities.
Ensure proper Accounts Business Plan creation & monitoring and ensure that value proposition is aligned with channel strategy.
Capture market-back/customer demand signal in terms of an aggregated macro number & mix.
Challenge assumptions based on market data, Sales feedback & analytics. Deliver the market-back assumptions to the DP team.
Give final recommendation on the demand forecast while facilitating the local consensus Sign-Off.
Develop and capture 5-year plans by geography.
Accountable for support of the sales force and PBU management via reporting and analysis. Make recommendations resulting from reporting, analysis and interpretation of key customer/sales data. Provide recommendations from the data analysis to deliver sustainable profitable growth.
Accountable to implement pricing policies, procedures and structures. Manage Pricing Analysts to analyse & develop market pricing information for own brands and competitors in Sell In and Sell Out . Based on this information & managerial agreement, take pricing actions for maintain own brands competitiveness in the market. Pricing governance: review that our processes are compliant with both internal and external policies.
Desired Experience & Qualification
Proven cross-functional experience in preferably Sales, Sales Ops or Marketing, Finance, Supply chain.
Strong business acumen based on analytics
A minimum of 3-5 yrs; and ensuring related actual experience in a Sales & Ops function
Analytical mindset
Agile and Results driven, “can-do” attitude
Ability to work in a matrix environment
Ability to work in cross-functional teams and communicate with colleagues in both business and technical roles
Strong communication skills
Ability to manage multiple competing priorities simultaneously and drive activities/projects to completion
Ability to influence (across hierarchy & depts)
Experience with EDW/BI tools or other Database system. SAP knowledge is a plus.
Shoudl you wish to apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- marketing campaigns
- pricing
- sales incentives
- Detect opportunities & risks
- Manage Pricing Analysts
- Strong business acumen
- EDW/BI tools
- SAP knowledge