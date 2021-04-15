Scrum Master at Datonomy Solutions

The Scrum Master has responsibility across the end-to-end delivery process and is ultimately responsible for the delivery of the solution to schedule. As a client-facing position, this includes working closely with the Product Owners, demand management, and ensuring a full understanding the business need. This is a 12 month contract position based at the Head Office in Cape Town.Job description• Responsible for control of IT projects delivering business value through web solutions• Manage the delivery of projects through the complete life cycle from inception to deployment, ensuring that delivery meets business and technical requirements and is within agreed time and budget. • Establish and maintain effective relationships with stakeholders within the business and in IT, ensuring regular engagement in terms of understanding the business need, building shared understanding of the solution and providing status updates.• Understand the high-level technical architecture and be able to facilitate debate and drive decisions on appropriate solutions.• Lead the collaborative planning process, prioritising work in alignment with the capacity of the multidisciplinary delivery team, consisting of internal and service provider resources.• Facilitate the elucidation, development and documentation of business requirements working with the business or systems analyst.• Effectively co-ordinate and work with high performance teams in development, operations and support in an agile environment, providing project leadership and acting as the escalation point for all development issues specific to projects.• Monitor and drive progress through team meetings, agile backlog grooming sessions and stand-ups, and report status proactively to the business.• Identify, develop and implement techniques to improve engagement, productivity, increase efficiencies, mitigate risks, resolve issues and optimise service delivery• Identify, develop and implement techniques to improve engagement, productivity, increase efficiencies, mitigate risks, resolve issues and optimise service deliveryMinimum requirements• Relevant 3 year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification• Certified Scrum Master (CSM or similar)• At least 5 years’ IT industry experience essential• Experience within an agile development environment as a Scrum Master advantageous• Retail experience advantageous• Experience in dealing with all levels of business essential• Team lead/management experience• Retail experience advantageous• Knowledge and demonstrable competency using JIRA.• Ability to work across both waterfall and agile methodology.• Track record of completing quality projects on time.• Good understanding of web solution development and related technologies; • Working with multiple cross-skilled teams, including offshore teams.• Experience managing teams delivering IT implementations and involving cross-functional teams, in an agile environment.• Knowledge of application development methodologies, Agile and related techniques (e.g. Kanban) advantageous• Supports the development of business acumen of team through knowledge sharing and upskilling.• Maintains advanced knowledge of business operations and organisational metrics and trends.• Maintains advanced knowledge of key industry metrics and trends.• Evaluates the applicability of solutions with the ability to challenge and qualify its suitability for the business.• Quickly identifies key issues, stakeholders and viewpoints in a complex situation or problem• Anticipates the consequences of situations and proactively works to overcome potential obstacles• Plans and ensures implementation of activities/projects identified in business strategy• Allocates time and resources as required when faced with multiple demands and competing priorities• Understands the perspectives of others to establish mutually beneficial objectives• Seeks and influences new relationships outside own unit and identifies new collaborative partnerships that better position programmes and services.• Coaches others on how to develop proposals and work plans for effective partnership arrangements.• Actively listens, interprets and presents messages in different ways to enhance understanding.• Confidently addresses groups of people, adapting style as appropriate for different audiences.• Continually searches for ways to adapt and improve through change• Redirects own or own team’s efforts in response to changed circumstances to ensure effective problem solving

