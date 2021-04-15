Senior Collections Manager at Lewis Head Office

The Senior Collections Manager provides the leadership and management, necessary to ensure that the company has the proper operational controls, administrative and reporting procedures, and people systems in place to effectively execute on the collection mandates for Recoveries, outsource collections and Debt Review at the Lewis Group.

KEY DELIVERABLES:

Collection and Risk Management:

Design and implement collection strategies, plans and procedures to achieve collection targets.

Measure’s effectiveness and efficiency of functional area’s processes and find ways to improve processes driving transformation through technology and or automation.

Identify and manage risks to minimise operational & reputational risk to the Lewis Group.

Develop and implement processes and procedures to audit 3rd party partners in accordance with Service Level Agreements.

Provides input to strategic decisions that affect the functional area of responsibility.

Proactively share information and expertise with all effected departments.

Management of OPEX cost within agreed budget

EDC Management:

Manage and build relationships with External Debt Collectors to drive optimal performance.

Ensure that relationships with EDCs are maintained in a professional manner.

Set monthly and quarterly operations targets in alignment with business strategies and in support of EDC SLAs.

Meet monthly with all EDC partners to discuss the months performance.

Execution of performance management in line with performance management policy / framework

Revise EDC panel and maintain optimal structure. Onboarding and contracts of EDC’s, review commission structure to ensure best ROI.

Ensure EDCs comply with relevant regulations (NCA, Prescription, DCA, Admin Orders and MCA)

Responsible to mitigate and reduce Prescription pipeline and increase recovery performance.

Collaborate with various departments on shared projects, priorities & strategies.

Internal Collections – Recoveries:

Develop strategic policies & tactical procedures to enhance the groups bad debt recovery through internal collections call centre.

Support the Debt Review & Collections Manager to define operational objectives for the team.

Oversee that the necessary changes are made to ensure an effective & competitive operating environment.

Debt Review Portfolio:

Oversee the Debt Review portfolio for the business.

Develop strategies and business rules for the Debt Review and debt review terminated matters.

Support the Debt Review & Collections Manager to define operational objectives for the team

Develop service level monitoring mechanisms and monitor services in line within acceptable ranges.

Reporting:

Prepare, write and analysis various reports for the functional areas and submit to the Management Team.

Analyse and interpret information to understand key trends.

Translate the various reports into strategic and operational plans.

Provide insights and recommendations on any potential risks.

People Management:

Build an environment that encourages employee participation, engagement, teamwork & communication.

Introduce & lead a high-performance culture within the team to meet objectives & deadlines.

Define and implement performance measurements and incentive schemes.

Provides mentoring and development to all employees.

Recruit quality staff in line with EE targets

Training needs analysis and implementation of development and training programmes for the department.

Support co-ordinate & manage any I.R related matter.

COMPETENCIES:

Ability to cultivate and sustain good working relationships.

Strong communication skills

Analytical with the ability to make insightful decisions and to translate data and metrics into simple and executable strategies.

Experience in project management

Solution and detail orientated

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Matric (Required)

Law degree / Business Management degree / equivalent qualification (Highly Recommended)

Minimum 10 years’ experience in Debt Collections industry

5+ years of which is experience at a management level with a proven track record in managing recoveries

Working knowledge of data analysis and performance/operations metrics

Good understanding of business functions such as HR, Finance, etc.

Desired Skills:

Grade 12

Relationship management with external service providers

Excellent interpersonal and public speaking skills

Aptitude in decision making and problem solving

Good understanding of business functions such as HR and Finance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Retail

More than 10 years Debt, Rent / Cash Collection

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

