Service Engineer

Relevant Degree in Mechanical or Chemical would be preferred
Not less than 5 years working experience in related field
Duties:
Respond to customer complaints
Evaluate and resolve problems of the customer
Assist in installing quipment
Analyze, inspect and review findings to determine the solution to the problem that the customer demands
Works alongside with technical sales engineers
Offers customer training for the product; repairs, tests and maintains equipment
Monitor performance of the product
Maintain product manuals
Provides customers with regular reports and feedback on their service requests
Develop and maintain relations with customers
Report common complaints of customers to top management in order to address the situation for future reference
Make recommendations to maintenance technicians; and offer feedback on product development, features and functions.
Desired Skills:
- water treatment
- industrial
- pre-treatment
- water chemistry
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma