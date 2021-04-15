Service Engineer

Relevant Degree in Mechanical or Chemical would be preferred

Not less than 5 years working experience in related field

Duties:

Respond to customer complaints

Evaluate and resolve problems of the customer

Assist in installing quipment

Analyze, inspect and review findings to determine the solution to the problem that the customer demands

Works alongside with technical sales engineers

Offers customer training for the product; repairs, tests and maintains equipment

Monitor performance of the product

Maintain product manuals

Provides customers with regular reports and feedback on their service requests

Develop and maintain relations with customers

Report common complaints of customers to top management in order to address the situation for future reference

Make recommendations to maintenance technicians; and offer feedback on product development, features and functions.

Desired Skills:

water treatment

industrial

pre-treatment

water chemistry

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

