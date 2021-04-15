Site Reliability Engineer

Main Purpose of The Job
To enable excellence in execution through ultra-scalable and highly reliable systems.
The incumbent will be a DevOps expert with experience working with both technology and operations specialists to define outcomes, and then using cutting-edge methodologies and tooling to solve operational challenges.
Minimum Education & Experience
- Relevant Degree in IT
- Work experience as a full-stack developer
- Work experience using both client-side and server-side technologies
- Work experience using both JSON- and SOAP-based web services
- Work experience using Java
- Work experience using Microsoft development technologies
- Work experience using Windows Server and Linux
Key Result Areas:
Operational excellence & Technology execution
- Proactively identify and remediate system stability or reliability issues
- Proactively identify and remediate operational or behavioural weaknesses
- Plan the execution of knowledge transfer and knowledge creation initiatives
- Guide other team members and promote the personal and professional growth of the team
- Land new technology with minimal operational disruption
- Ensure all teams are operationally prepared for changes
Incident response & Service and IT governance
- Reduce incidents’ time to resolution & Reduce incident frequency
- Adhere to key service and IT governance objectives
- Adhere to service and IT governance policies
Research & Compliance
- Identify topics of potential interest to the organisation such as industry trends and
- state-of-the-art technology. Identify topics of interest to the organisation relating to existing technology and processes. Prepare proposals for research work
- Research topics, document the results and commit the output to a body of knowledge
- Apply research findings to existing and upcoming initiatives
- Apply research findings to ongoing implementation efforts & planning for future initiatives
- Analyse and interpret regulatory and compliance requirements in the form of specifications
- and regulations. Conduct impact analyses & Advise on impact and approach to mitigate risk
- Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing
- advice and assistance. Create understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ need through experience and. expertise while complying with company policies, legislation, and regulations
- Keep the client informed about progress through written communication, telephone
- communications, and/or face-to-face meetings. Build a positive image by exceeding client expectations at all times. Treat internal and external customers fairly at all times.
Desired Skills:
- DevOps expert
- full-stack developer
- DevOps Engineering
- JSON- and SOAP-based
- Windows Server and Linux
- Java
- Technology execution
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 2 to 5 years Consulting Engineering
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree