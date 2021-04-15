Site Reliability Engineer

Apr 15, 2021

Main Purpose of The Job
To enable excellence in execution through ultra-scalable and highly reliable systems.
The incumbent will be a DevOps expert with experience working with both technology and operations specialists to define outcomes, and then using cutting-edge methodologies and tooling to solve operational challenges.

Minimum Education & Experience

  • Relevant Degree in IT
  • Work experience as a full-stack developer
  • Work experience using both client-side and server-side technologies
  • Work experience using both JSON- and SOAP-based web services
  • Work experience using Java
  • Work experience using Microsoft development technologies
  • Work experience using Windows Server and Linux

Key Result Areas:
Operational excellence & Technology execution

  • Proactively identify and remediate system stability or reliability issues
  • Proactively identify and remediate operational or behavioural weaknesses
  • Plan the execution of knowledge transfer and knowledge creation initiatives
  • Guide other team members and promote the personal and professional growth of the team
  • Land new technology with minimal operational disruption
  • Ensure all teams are operationally prepared for changes

Incident response & Service and IT governance

  • Reduce incidents’ time to resolution & Reduce incident frequency
  • Adhere to key service and IT governance objectives
  • Adhere to service and IT governance policies

Research & Compliance

  • Identify topics of potential interest to the organisation such as industry trends and
  • state-of-the-art technology. Identify topics of interest to the organisation relating to existing technology and processes. Prepare proposals for research work
  • Research topics, document the results and commit the output to a body of knowledge
  • Apply research findings to existing and upcoming initiatives
  • Apply research findings to ongoing implementation efforts & planning for future initiatives
  • Analyse and interpret regulatory and compliance requirements in the form of specifications
  • and regulations. Conduct impact analyses & Advise on impact and approach to mitigate risk
  • Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing
  • advice and assistance. Create understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ need through experience and. expertise while complying with company policies, legislation, and regulations
  • Keep the client informed about progress through written communication, telephone
  • communications, and/or face-to-face meetings. Build a positive image by exceeding client expectations at all times. Treat internal and external customers fairly at all times.

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps expert
  • full-stack developer
  • DevOps Engineering
  • JSON- and SOAP-based
  • Windows Server and Linux
  • Java
  • Technology execution

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 2 to 5 years Consulting Engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

