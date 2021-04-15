Site Reliability Engineer

Main Purpose of The Job

To enable excellence in execution through ultra-scalable and highly reliable systems.

The incumbent will be a DevOps expert with experience working with both technology and operations specialists to define outcomes, and then using cutting-edge methodologies and tooling to solve operational challenges.

Minimum Education & Experience

Relevant Degree in IT

Work experience as a full-stack developer

Work experience using both client-side and server-side technologies

Work experience using both JSON- and SOAP-based web services

Work experience using Java

Work experience using Microsoft development technologies

Work experience using Windows Server and Linux

Key Result Areas:

Operational excellence & Technology execution

Proactively identify and remediate system stability or reliability issues

Proactively identify and remediate operational or behavioural weaknesses

Plan the execution of knowledge transfer and knowledge creation initiatives

Guide other team members and promote the personal and professional growth of the team

Land new technology with minimal operational disruption

Ensure all teams are operationally prepared for changes

Incident response & Service and IT governance

Reduce incidents’ time to resolution & Reduce incident frequency

Adhere to key service and IT governance objectives

Adhere to service and IT governance policies

Research & Compliance

Identify topics of potential interest to the organisation such as industry trends and

state-of-the-art technology. Identify topics of interest to the organisation relating to existing technology and processes. Prepare proposals for research work

Research topics, document the results and commit the output to a body of knowledge

Apply research findings to existing and upcoming initiatives

Apply research findings to ongoing implementation efforts & planning for future initiatives

Analyse and interpret regulatory and compliance requirements in the form of specifications

and regulations. Conduct impact analyses & Advise on impact and approach to mitigate risk

Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing

advice and assistance. Create understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ need through experience and. expertise while complying with company policies, legislation, and regulations

Keep the client informed about progress through written communication, telephone

communications, and/or face-to-face meetings. Build a positive image by exceeding client expectations at all times. Treat internal and external customers fairly at all times.

Desired Skills:

DevOps expert

full-stack developer

DevOps Engineering

JSON- and SOAP-based

Windows Server and Linux

Java

Technology execution

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

2 to 5 years Consulting Engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position