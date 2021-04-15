Specialist: Credit Client Incentives at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To help create a ‘best in class’ credit incentives program that delivers client retention and financial performance within the bank’s ROE and profitability targets.
- To coordinate with the Profitability, Propensity, and Engagement functions to ensure a holistic credit benefits value proposition
Experience
Minimum:
- 2 years relevant retail predictive analytics experience
Ideal:
- Relevant experience in retail bank credit management (scoring, pricing, and provisioning)
- Experience influencing retail credit IT systems architecture
- Experience influencing client engagement solutions including direct marketing segmentation
Qualification
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant Honours degree (e.g. Data Science / Statistics / Mathematics / Actuarial Science) is preferred
- A relevant Masters degree (e.g. Data Science / Behavioural Economics / Business Administration) would be ideal.
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Predictive analytics and machine learning in the context of articulating business requirements
- Statistical software (ex. SAS, R, Python)
- Database querying software (ex. SQL)
- Cloud computing (ex. Azure, Hadoop, Spark)
- Retail credit scoring
- Retail credit lifecycle
- Retail credit market
- Retail credit IT systems architecture
- Retail credit profit models including pricing and provisioning
- Client engagement solutions including direct marketing segmentation
- Project management principles
- Credit affordability assessment regulations
- Business acumen wrt predictive modelling, financial modelling and IT systems / coding design.
- Understanding technical issues and the impact these may have on the design and delivery of business solutions.
Ideal:
- Capitec Bank’s credit policy and system
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Numerical Reasoning skills
- Analytical Skills
- Programming skill (SAS, SQL, R, Python)
Competencies
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Analysing
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals
For further information regarding this job posting, please contact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:
Brendon de Klerk