Stock Controller – Steel and Hardware Industry – Bloemfontein

Our client in the steel and hardware industry is looking for a Stock Controller to join their team in Bloemfontein.
Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Receive and check stock to delivery notes.
- Record damages and shortages.
- Generate Return to Supplier for approval and processing.
- Confirm receipt to Purchase Order.
- Identify and mark branch stock according to Purchase Order.
- Receive and collate Pick Notes.
- Allocate Pick Notes to warehouse staff.
- Monitor status of Pick Notes.
- Generate invoices on collection of goods.
- Check dispatch of stock to supplementary pick slips and invoices.
- Record returns.
- Generate Requests for Credit Notes for approval and processing.
- Perform daily counts of stock.
- Partake in all Branch stock takes.
- General filing and administration.
- Stock forecasting.
- Responsible for the ordering and receiving of stock.
- GRV of stock into system and all paperwork connected to it
REQUIREMENTS:
- Completed matric
- Tertiary qualification will be advantageous
- MUST have experience in a similar role, either in the hardware or steel industry
- Syspro experience advantageous
Desired Skills:
- stock controller
- steel
- hardware
- Syspro