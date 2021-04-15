Stock Controller – Steel and Hardware Industry – Bloemfontein

Our client in the steel and hardware industry is looking for a Stock Controller to join their team in Bloemfontein.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Receive and check stock to delivery notes.

Record damages and shortages.

Generate Return to Supplier for approval and processing.

Confirm receipt to Purchase Order.

Identify and mark branch stock according to Purchase Order.

Receive and collate Pick Notes.

Allocate Pick Notes to warehouse staff.

Monitor status of Pick Notes.

Generate invoices on collection of goods.

Check dispatch of stock to supplementary pick slips and invoices.

Record returns.

Generate Requests for Credit Notes for approval and processing.

Perform daily counts of stock.

Partake in all Branch stock takes.

General filing and administration.

Stock forecasting.

Responsible for the ordering and receiving of stock.

GRV of stock into system and all paperwork connected to it

REQUIREMENTS:

Completed matric

Tertiary qualification will be advantageous

MUST have experience in a similar role, either in the hardware or steel industry

Syspro experience advantageous

Desired Skills:

stock controller

steel

hardware

Syspro

