Stock Controller – Steel and Hardware Industry – Bloemfontein

Apr 15, 2021

Our client in the steel and hardware industry is looking for a Stock Controller to join their team in Bloemfontein.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • Receive and check stock to delivery notes.
  • Record damages and shortages.
  • Generate Return to Supplier for approval and processing.
  • Confirm receipt to Purchase Order.
  • Identify and mark branch stock according to Purchase Order.
  • Receive and collate Pick Notes.
  • Allocate Pick Notes to warehouse staff.
  • Monitor status of Pick Notes.
  • Generate invoices on collection of goods.
  • Check dispatch of stock to supplementary pick slips and invoices.
  • Record returns.
  • Generate Requests for Credit Notes for approval and processing.
  • Perform daily counts of stock.
  • Partake in all Branch stock takes.
  • General filing and administration.
  • Stock forecasting.
  • Responsible for the ordering and receiving of stock.
  • GRV of stock into system and all paperwork connected to it

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Completed matric
  • Tertiary qualification will be advantageous
  • MUST have experience in a similar role, either in the hardware or steel industry
  • Syspro experience advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • stock controller
  • steel
  • hardware
  • Syspro

Learn more/Apply for this position