Systems Analyst, Oracle Financial Function at O’Brien Recruitment

We are looking for a qualified Systems Analyst
* Retail experience advantageous
Education:
- Minimum 3 years IT qualification
- Oracle Certification preferred
Experience:
- Minimum 5 years relevant IT experience in Oracle EBS (Financials) implementation
- Understanding of Oracle database and a database language (SQL experience preferred)
- Oracle Financials configuration experience across modules
- Experience in standard Oracle documentation (BR100/MD070)
- Experience working on projects or large continuous improvement initiatives
- Project management methodology
The ideal candidate
- has knowledge of business IT landscape, including systemic understanding of key business linkages and dependencies
- Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape
- Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved
- Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed
- Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting information.