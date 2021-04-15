Systems Analyst, Oracle Financial Function at O’Brien Recruitment

Apr 15, 2021

We are looking for a qualified Systems Analyst

* Retail experience advantageous

Education:

  • Minimum 3 years IT qualification
  • Oracle Certification preferred

Experience:

  • Minimum 5 years relevant IT experience in Oracle EBS (Financials) implementation
  • Understanding of Oracle database and a database language (SQL experience preferred)
  • Oracle Financials configuration experience across modules
  • Experience in standard Oracle documentation (BR100/MD070)
  • Experience working on projects or large continuous improvement initiatives
  • Project management methodology

The ideal candidate 

  • has knowledge of business IT landscape, including systemic understanding of key business linkages and dependencies
  • Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape
  • Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved
  • Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed
  • Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting information.

 

