Systems Analyst, Oracle Financial Function at O’Brien Recruitment

We are looking for a qualified Systems Analyst

* Retail experience advantageous

Education:

Minimum 3 years IT qualification

Oracle Certification preferred

Experience:

Minimum 5 years relevant IT experience in Oracle EBS (Financials) implementation

Understanding of Oracle database and a database language (SQL experience preferred)

Oracle Financials configuration experience across modules

Experience in standard Oracle documentation (BR100/MD070)

Experience working on projects or large continuous improvement initiatives

Project management methodology

The ideal candidate

has knowledge of business IT landscape, including systemic understanding of key business linkages and dependencies

Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed

Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting information.

