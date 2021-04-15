Systems Engineer (UNIX) at Parvana

About the Client:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus on the telecommunications and payment gateway sector.

With almost 20 years of track record, this company is well recognised as a discerning employer. Their training and mentorship program is unsurpassed. Most staff will be highly qualified academically however all will be collaborative, have an Agile mind-set and all enjoying learning new things.

Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where each employee is encouraged to come up with new solutions.

Each person is encouraged to work on their strengths and for those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Equally those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts within their chosen skill set.

Role:

This is a technical, hands-on opportunity for you to be part of a Unix operations team who have responsibility for the operating systems of several blue-chip clients.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Taking a high-level approach to both identifying and permanently resolving recurring support issues as proactively as possible while maintaining excellent customer relationships and promoting a positive customer experience.

Involved in the delivery of cutting-edge projects in the telecommunications industry, financial services sectors as well to assist within the team with the analysis and design of new and enhanced rollouts of the latest hardware, operating system and database technologies.

Implementation and maintenance of existing and new monitoring and alerting tools to ensure all alerts generated on customer sites are dealt with efficiently.

Education & Qualification:

Relevant IT Qualifications (Diploma or Degree)

TDC and VCP Qualifications.

IT Hardware certifications advantageous (Server / storage / tape library)

Oracle certifications advantageous

Senior Certificate

Technical Skills & Experience:

Unix administration experienceÂ (HP-UX / Solaris / AIX / Linux)

Unix scripting experience (Bash / Perl / Python / etc.)

Experience with VMware, Hypervisor, Veritas NetBackup, networking and RHEL Linux experience.

Knowledge of FC/SAN technologies advantageous (EMC / HP / IBM / ORACLE)

Knowledge of backup technologies advantageous (Symantec / EMC / HP / ORACLE)

A knowledge of relational database and stored procedures advantageous

