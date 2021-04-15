Technical Architect

Job Purpose:

To guide the delivery of solutions aligned with the Enterprise Architecture and act as a technology subject matter expert.

Minimum Qualifications & Experience

Post-matric qualification

Diploma/Degree in IT

3 years IT, 2 years financial services

Solutions aligned with the Enterprise Architecture

Analyse requirements in the form of specifications, business cases and incidents

Design candidate solution architectures

Participate in architecture review

Generate a work breakdown structure for the selected solution architecture

Plan and sequence work items to be completed to implement the selected solution architecture

Execute on the plan, participate in the delivery and optimise the process

Define, establish and operate an architecture review committee

Technology evaluation

Build business cases for capabilities

Define selection and assessment criteria

Identify candidate technologies that provide desired capabilities

Engage with technology vendors

Facilitate Proof of Concept (POC) and Proof of Technology (POT) engagements

Facilitate Request for Proposal (RFP) engagements

Mentorship

Identify technological skills weaknesses

Identify and define approaches to address shortcomings

Plan the execution of knowledge transfer and knowledge creation initiatives

Guide team members and promote the personal and professional growth of the team

Service and IT governance

Define key service and IT governance objectives

Define service and IT governance policies

Assess initiatives for governance requirements

Enforce service and IT governance policies

Establish and maintain service inventory

Classify services according to capabilities

IT and business support

Define and motivate system enhancements

Align enhancements with Enterprise Architecture roadmap

Design and implement enhancements

Investigate and identify the root cause of incorrect IT system behaviour

Design and implement remediation measures for incidents.

Assess landed systems

Research and Compliance

Identify topics of potential interest to the organisation such as industry trends and state-of-the-art technology

Identify topics of interest to the organisation relating to existing technology and processes

Prepare a proposal for research work

Research topics, document the results and commit the output to a body of knowledge

Apply research findings to the analysis phase of upcoming initiatives

Apply research findings to ongoing implementation efforts

Apply research findings to planning for future initiatives

Analyse and interpret regulatory and compliance requirements in the form of specifications

and regulations

Conduct impact analyses

Advise on impact and approach to mitigate risk

Technical (COMP)

Application and business integration

Application architecture

Application design

Architecture, design and development methodologies

Banking systems (ABIL systems advantageous)

Data modelling

Development (multiple programming languages advantageous)

Distributed systems

Enterprise systems development

Information security

Infrastructure analysis and design (virtualisation advantageous)

Leading a team (Performance Management, People Management & motivation skills)

Methodologies / benchmarking

Multi-domain experience (application, data, software and infrastructure advantageous)

Multiple industry experience (financial and insurance advantageous)

Portfolio management

Process modelling

Relational databases (SQL Server and DB2 advantageous)

Research and development

webmothods

Desired Skills:

Research and Compliance

Service and IT governance

IT and business support

Enterprise Architecture

Technology evaluation

Banking experience

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

2 to 5 years Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

