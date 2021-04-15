Technical Architect

Apr 15, 2021

Job Purpose:
To guide the delivery of solutions aligned with the Enterprise Architecture and act as a technology subject matter expert.
Minimum Qualifications & Experience

  • Post-matric qualification
  • Diploma/Degree in IT
  • 3 years IT, 2 years financial services

Solutions aligned with the Enterprise Architecture

  • Analyse requirements in the form of specifications, business cases and incidents
  • Design candidate solution architectures
  • Participate in architecture review
  • Generate a work breakdown structure for the selected solution architecture
  • Plan and sequence work items to be completed to implement the selected solution architecture
  • Execute on the plan, participate in the delivery and optimise the process
  • Define, establish and operate an architecture review committee

Technology evaluation

  • Technology evaluation
  • Build business cases for capabilities
  • Define selection and assessment criteria
  • Identify candidate technologies that provide desired capabilities
  • Engage with technology vendors
  • Facilitate Proof of Concept (POC) and Proof of Technology (POT) engagements
  • Facilitate Request for Proposal (RFP) engagements

Mentorship

  • Identify technological skills weaknesses
  • Identify and define approaches to address shortcomings
  • Plan the execution of knowledge transfer and knowledge creation initiatives
  • Guide team members and promote the personal and professional growth of the team

Service and IT governance

  • Define key service and IT governance objectives
  • Define service and IT governance policies
  • Assess initiatives for governance requirements
  • Enforce service and IT governance policies
  • Establish and maintain service inventory
  • Classify services according to capabilities

IT and business support

  • Define and motivate system enhancements
  • Align enhancements with Enterprise Architecture roadmap
  • Design and implement enhancements
  • Investigate and identify the root cause of incorrect IT system behaviour
  • Design and implement remediation measures for incidents.
  • Assess landed systems

Research and Compliance

  • Identify topics of potential interest to the organisation such as industry trends and state-of-the-art technology
  • Identify topics of interest to the organisation relating to existing technology and processes
  • Prepare a proposal for research work
  • Research topics, document the results and commit the output to a body of knowledge
  • Apply research findings to the analysis phase of upcoming initiatives
  • Apply research findings to ongoing implementation efforts
  • Apply research findings to planning for future initiatives
  • Analyse and interpret regulatory and compliance requirements in the form of specifications
  • and regulations
  • Conduct impact analyses
  • Advise on impact and approach to mitigate risk

Technical (COMP)

  • Application and business integration
  • Application architecture
  • Application design
  • Architecture, design and development methodologies
  • Banking systems (ABIL systems advantageous)
  • Data modelling
  • Development (multiple programming languages advantageous)
  • Distributed systems
  • Enterprise systems development
  • Information security
  • Infrastructure analysis and design (virtualisation advantageous)
  • Leading a team (Performance Management, People Management & motivation skills)
  • Methodologies / benchmarking
  • Multi-domain experience (application, data, software and infrastructure advantageous)
  • Multiple industry experience (financial and insurance advantageous)
  • Portfolio management
  • Process modelling
  • Relational databases (SQL Server and DB2 advantageous)
  • Research and development

webmothods

Desired Skills:

  • Research and Compliance
  • Service and IT governance
  • IT and business support
  • Enterprise Architecture
  • Technology evaluation
  • Banking experience

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 2 to 5 years Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

