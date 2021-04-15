Technical Architect

Job Purpose:
To guide the delivery of solutions aligned with the Enterprise Architecture and act as a technology subject matter expert.
Minimum Qualifications & Experience
- Post-matric qualification
- Diploma/Degree in IT
- 3 years IT, 2 years financial services
Solutions aligned with the Enterprise Architecture
- Analyse requirements in the form of specifications, business cases and incidents
- Design candidate solution architectures
- Participate in architecture review
- Generate a work breakdown structure for the selected solution architecture
- Plan and sequence work items to be completed to implement the selected solution architecture
- Execute on the plan, participate in the delivery and optimise the process
- Define, establish and operate an architecture review committee
Technology evaluation
- Build business cases for capabilities
- Define selection and assessment criteria
- Identify candidate technologies that provide desired capabilities
- Engage with technology vendors
- Facilitate Proof of Concept (POC) and Proof of Technology (POT) engagements
- Facilitate Request for Proposal (RFP) engagements
Mentorship
- Identify technological skills weaknesses
- Identify and define approaches to address shortcomings
- Plan the execution of knowledge transfer and knowledge creation initiatives
- Guide team members and promote the personal and professional growth of the team
Service and IT governance
- Define key service and IT governance objectives
- Define service and IT governance policies
- Assess initiatives for governance requirements
- Enforce service and IT governance policies
- Establish and maintain service inventory
- Classify services according to capabilities
IT and business support
- Define and motivate system enhancements
- Align enhancements with Enterprise Architecture roadmap
- Design and implement enhancements
- Investigate and identify the root cause of incorrect IT system behaviour
- Design and implement remediation measures for incidents.
- Assess landed systems
Research and Compliance
- Identify topics of potential interest to the organisation such as industry trends and state-of-the-art technology
- Identify topics of interest to the organisation relating to existing technology and processes
- Prepare a proposal for research work
- Research topics, document the results and commit the output to a body of knowledge
- Apply research findings to the analysis phase of upcoming initiatives
- Apply research findings to ongoing implementation efforts
- Apply research findings to planning for future initiatives
- Analyse and interpret regulatory and compliance requirements in the form of specifications
- and regulations
- Conduct impact analyses
- Advise on impact and approach to mitigate risk
Technical (COMP)
- Application and business integration
- Application architecture
- Application design
- Architecture, design and development methodologies
- Banking systems (ABIL systems advantageous)
- Data modelling
- Development (multiple programming languages advantageous)
- Distributed systems
- Enterprise systems development
- Information security
- Infrastructure analysis and design (virtualisation advantageous)
- Leading a team (Performance Management, People Management & motivation skills)
- Methodologies / benchmarking
- Multi-domain experience (application, data, software and infrastructure advantageous)
- Multiple industry experience (financial and insurance advantageous)
- Portfolio management
- Process modelling
- Relational databases (SQL Server and DB2 advantageous)
- Research and development
webmothods
Desired Skills:
- Research and Compliance
- Service and IT governance
- IT and business support
- Enterprise Architecture
- Technology evaluation
- Banking experience
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 2 to 5 years Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma