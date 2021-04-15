Technical Assistant (Education and Transformation) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Apr 15, 2021

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

  • Professional body accreditation: co-ordination and administration
  • Professional body monitoring: co-ordination and administration
  • CPD monitoring and evaluation
  • Report preparation for accreditation, monitoring and CPD
  • Business process development for ET Department
  • Manage and respond to the needs of stakeholders
  • Education & Transformation administrative support as required

REQUIREMENTS

  • Bachelor’s degree preferably in commerce, accounting or legal
  • Professional body membership

SKILLS & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

  • Analytical skills
  • Critical thinking
  • Experience in learning and development
  • Research skills
  • Report writing skills
  • Project management experience
  • Innovation and creativity
  • Experience in dealing with a professional body (directly or indirectly)

