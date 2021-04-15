Territory Sales Manager

Apr 15, 2021

Our client in the LPG Industry is looking for a Territory Sales Manager in the Southern Suburbs of Johannesburg.

Requirements:

  • Matric/Grade 12 qualification
  • Preferably with a relevant tertiary qualification (Marketing or Technical)
  • A minimum of 5 years experience in bulk sales in the Oil and Gas and Petroleum industry
  • Working knowledge of CRM tools an advantage
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Customer centric individual.
  • Computer literate (Microsoft Office)
  • Must be willing and able to travel

KPAs:

  • Conducting daily sales activities making use of the Company’s CRM Tool
  • Achieving and exceeding individual business objectives / targets as well as supporting the team to achieve overall team objectives
  • Forecasting annual activity by estimating the new business that needs to be generated from existing customers in portfolio and new customers in order to achieve targets
  • Calling on potential and new customers and contracting them
  • Required to develop and maintain an excellent understanding of the key customers / target markets to ensure that their needs are being met and their business is retained and grown.

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position