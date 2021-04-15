Our client in the LPG Industry is looking for a Territory Sales Manager in the Southern Suburbs of Johannesburg.
Requirements:
- Matric/Grade 12 qualification
- Preferably with a relevant tertiary qualification (Marketing or Technical)
- A minimum of 5 years experience in bulk sales in the Oil and Gas and Petroleum industry
- Working knowledge of CRM tools an advantage
- Excellent communication skills.
- Customer centric individual.
- Computer literate (Microsoft Office)
- Must be willing and able to travel
KPAs:
- Conducting daily sales activities making use of the Company’s CRM Tool
- Achieving and exceeding individual business objectives / targets as well as supporting the team to achieve overall team objectives
- Forecasting annual activity by estimating the new business that needs to be generated from existing customers in portfolio and new customers in order to achieve targets
- Calling on potential and new customers and contracting them
- Required to develop and maintain an excellent understanding of the key customers / target markets to ensure that their needs are being met and their business is retained and grown.
