Territory Sales Manager

Our client in the LPG Industry is looking for a Territory Sales Manager in the Southern Suburbs of Johannesburg.

Requirements:

Matric/Grade 12 qualification

Preferably with a relevant tertiary qualification (Marketing or Technical)

A minimum of 5 years experience in bulk sales in the Oil and Gas and Petroleum industry

Working knowledge of CRM tools an advantage

Excellent communication skills.

Customer centric individual.

Computer literate (Microsoft Office)

Must be willing and able to travel

KPAs:

Conducting daily sales activities making use of the Company’s CRM Tool

Achieving and exceeding individual business objectives / targets as well as supporting the team to achieve overall team objectives

Forecasting annual activity by estimating the new business that needs to be generated from existing customers in portfolio and new customers in order to achieve targets

Calling on potential and new customers and contracting them

Required to develop and maintain an excellent understanding of the key customers / target markets to ensure that their needs are being met and their business is retained and grown.

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

