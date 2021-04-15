Unit Manager Engineering at Sibanye Stillwater

The closing date for applications is Wednesday, the 28th April 2021.

The appointee should:

Have an Engineering related degree – BSC Engineering / Diploma.

Have a Government Certificate of Competency.

Have 2 years post Engineering qualification experience.

Be a self-starter, motivated, be results orientated and pay attention to detail.

Possess working knowledge of the BCEA / LRA.

Possess basic computer literacy (Microsoft Office).

Successfully undergo security screening.

Demonstrate integrity and above-average interpersonal abilities.

Exhibit good oral and written communication skills in English.

Be prepared to work extended hours on an ad hoc basis.

Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk based medical examination at a relevant Sibanye Stillwater Occupational Health Centre.

Advantageous requirements:

Registered To Practice e.g ECSA, AMRE.

Key responsibilities include:

Appointment in accordance Regulation 2.13.1 or 2.13.3.1 for the Safe Maintenance and Operation of Machinery, in an Engineering Production environment on a deep level mine e.g Winders, Vertical shafts, pumping, refrigeration, conveyer belts, rail bound equipment, rolling stock, logistical management ore and material, box fronts, services planning repairs and installation amongst others but not limited too.

Oversee all engineering work for effective functioning supporting deep level mining operations.

Ensuring legal compliance for the operation.

Identify, implement and manage policies, practices, systems and technologies.

Budget planning and financial control.

Resource capacity planning and development.

Quality control.

Ensure maintenance to standards.

Ensure the operational compliance.

Ensure construction to standard.

Implement Policies and Procedures.

Driving strategic engineering programmes and projects in line with the Group’s Policy.

Assist with annual budgeting cycles.

Desired Skills:

Government Certificate of Competency

Engineering Production

AMRE

ECSA

Winders

Vertical shafts

conveyer belts

logistical management ore

rolling stock

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

