Unit Manager Laboratory at Sibanye Stillwater

The closing date for applications is Wednesday, the 28th April 2021.
The appointee should:
- Be in possession of a relevant Degree / Higher National diploma in Analytical Chemistry or equivalent.
- Have a minimum of 5 years on Management level in an Assay Laboratory or Metallurgical Plant environment.
- Have proven management and leadership abilities.
- Have sound knowledge and experience in Wet Chemistry, Fire Assay and Statistical Evaluation.
- Have sound knowledge and understanding of South African National Accreditation Standards (SANAS) protocols.
- Be competent and responsible in managing laboratories in terms of the MHSA and other relevant legislation.
- Have sound understanding of managing profitability and sustainability.
- Have strong financial modelling and business planning skills.
- Have advanced computer Microsoft Office package skills.
- Have excellent communication skills (verbal and written).
- Must have project management skills, environmental management skills, problem solving and conflict management skills.
- Be prepared to work within a continuous operation.
- Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk based medical examination at the relevant Sibanye Stillwater Occupational Health Centre.
Advantageous requirements:
- Overview of Metallurgical accounting and Plant Operation.
- Overview of Mineral Resource Management.
Key responsibilities include:
- Responsible for the safe achievement of the laboratories targets.
- Develop and install a pro-active approach to all laboratory issues in the workplace.
- Co-ordinate and manage support functions to ensure smooth running of laboratories.
- Plan, lead, organise and control working activities of staff in all laboratories.
- Planning and structuring the activities of laboratories aligning it with the Business strategy intent of the discipline.
- Ensure Laboratories operate on customer focused principles.
- Ensure determination costs are in line with best practice and approved budgets.
- Maintain accreditation of all Laboratories across Sibanye Stillwater Gold operations.
- Implement new technology, systems and practices within the context of change management.
- Ratification of analytical reports and authorization of new methods / procedures.
Desired Skills:
- Assay Laboratory
- Metallurgical Plant
- Wet Chemistry
- Fire Assay
- Statistical Evaluation
- Mineral Resource Management
- SANAS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree