Unit Manager Laboratory at Sibanye Stillwater

Apr 15, 2021

The closing date for applications is Wednesday, the 28th April 2021.

The appointee should:

  • Be in possession of a relevant Degree / Higher National diploma in Analytical Chemistry or equivalent.
  • Have a minimum of 5 years on Management level in an Assay Laboratory or Metallurgical Plant environment.
  • Have proven management and leadership abilities.
  • Have sound knowledge and experience in Wet Chemistry, Fire Assay and Statistical Evaluation.
  • Have sound knowledge and understanding of South African National Accreditation Standards (SANAS) protocols.
  • Be competent and responsible in managing laboratories in terms of the MHSA and other relevant legislation.
  • Have sound understanding of managing profitability and sustainability.
  • Have strong financial modelling and business planning skills.
  • Have advanced computer Microsoft Office package skills.
  • Have excellent communication skills (verbal and written).
  • Must have project management skills, environmental management skills, problem solving and conflict management skills.
  • Be prepared to work within a continuous operation.
  • Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk based medical examination at the relevant Sibanye Stillwater Occupational Health Centre.

Advantageous requirements:

  • Overview of Metallurgical accounting and Plant Operation.
  • Overview of Mineral Resource Management.

Key responsibilities include:

  • Responsible for the safe achievement of the laboratories targets.
  • Develop and install a pro-active approach to all laboratory issues in the workplace.
  • Co-ordinate and manage support functions to ensure smooth running of laboratories.
  • Plan, lead, organise and control working activities of staff in all laboratories.
  • Planning and structuring the activities of laboratories aligning it with the Business strategy intent of the discipline.
  • Ensure Laboratories operate on customer focused principles.
  • Ensure determination costs are in line with best practice and approved budgets.
  • Maintain accreditation of all Laboratories across Sibanye Stillwater Gold operations.
  • Implement new technology, systems and practices within the context of change management.
  • Ratification of analytical reports and authorization of new methods / procedures.

Desired Skills:

  • Assay Laboratory
  • Metallurgical Plant
  • Wet Chemistry
  • Fire Assay
  • Statistical Evaluation
  • Mineral Resource Management
  • SANAS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

