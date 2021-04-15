Unit Manager Laboratory at Sibanye Stillwater

The appointee should:

Be in possession of a relevant Degree / Higher National diploma in Analytical Chemistry or equivalent.

Have a minimum of 5 years on Management level in an Assay Laboratory or Metallurgical Plant environment.

Have proven management and leadership abilities.

Have sound knowledge and experience in Wet Chemistry, Fire Assay and Statistical Evaluation.

Have sound knowledge and understanding of South African National Accreditation Standards (SANAS) protocols.

Be competent and responsible in managing laboratories in terms of the MHSA and other relevant legislation.

Have sound understanding of managing profitability and sustainability.

Have strong financial modelling and business planning skills.

Have advanced computer Microsoft Office package skills.

Have excellent communication skills (verbal and written).

Must have project management skills, environmental management skills, problem solving and conflict management skills.

Be prepared to work within a continuous operation.

Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk based medical examination at the relevant Sibanye Stillwater Occupational Health Centre.

Advantageous requirements:

Overview of Metallurgical accounting and Plant Operation.

Overview of Mineral Resource Management.

Key responsibilities include:

Responsible for the safe achievement of the laboratories targets.

Develop and install a pro-active approach to all laboratory issues in the workplace.

Co-ordinate and manage support functions to ensure smooth running of laboratories.

Plan, lead, organise and control working activities of staff in all laboratories.

Planning and structuring the activities of laboratories aligning it with the Business strategy intent of the discipline.

Ensure Laboratories operate on customer focused principles.

Ensure determination costs are in line with best practice and approved budgets.

Maintain accreditation of all Laboratories across Sibanye Stillwater Gold operations.

Implement new technology, systems and practices within the context of change management.

Ratification of analytical reports and authorization of new methods / procedures.

Desired Skills:

Assay Laboratory

Metallurgical Plant

Wet Chemistry

Fire Assay

Statistical Evaluation

Mineral Resource Management

SANAS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

