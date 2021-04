ACCOUNT ALLOCATION IN FINANCE TEAM

A POSITION EXISTS FOR A BOOKKEEPER WITH ALLOCATION OF PAYMENTS IN A FINACE TEAM. IF YOU HAVE 2-3 YEARS EXPERIENCE PLEASE SEND CV

Desired Skills:

ACCOUNT ALLOCATION

BOOKKEEPERING

BOOKKEEPER

POSTING OF ACCOUNTS

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

