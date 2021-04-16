Administration Clerk: Welkom

Office Administrator

Our Client is seeking an effective and efficient Office Administrator with an understanding of accounting principles, to ensure all administrative processes, procedures and parameters are followed and maintained.

Minimum requirements

Grade 12 (Matric)

+2 years Office Administration experience

Must be Computer Literate

Sage 300 knowledge

Excellent communication skills

High attention to detail

Responsibilities and duties include but are not limited to:

Receptionist – answering of phones and taking messages

Opening of COD customer accounts on Sage 300

Assisting customers paying cash / card, recording receipt

Sending quotes and invoices to customers

Creating sales orders and quotes

Processing of sales orders – check stock quantity, shipping, and invoicing of sales orders

Creating of job file and recording info on job list, forwarding info to Johannesburg

Capturing of timesheets and material usages on jobs

Drawing and checking job costing reports

Creating and cancelling of purchase orders

Receipting and invoicing of purchase invoices

Requesting, receipting, and processing of stock transfers to and from Branches

Assisting customers with orders over the phone

Ordering of stationery and buying of groceries

Changing and adding of bin sequences

Liaising with Head Office e.g., Sending through COD invoices for payment, customer payments made via EFT and Merchant payments

Reporting to Branch Coordinator and Branch Manager

Assist with general admin and filing

Recon and maintaining a R5000 Petty Cash float for daily expenses

Recon worksheets, prepare bank deposits and receipting of cash received from customers on Sage 300.

Printing of outstanding sales report by the 25th of each month for checking and updating

Liaison with Debtors/Creditors clerk in Johannesburg

