Administration Clerk: Welkom

Office Administrator
Our Client is seeking an effective and efficient Office Administrator with an understanding of accounting principles, to ensure all administrative processes, procedures and parameters are followed and maintained.
Minimum requirements
- Grade 12 (Matric)
- +2 years Office Administration experience
- Must be Computer Literate
- Sage 300 knowledge
- Excellent communication skills
- High attention to detail
Responsibilities and duties include but are not limited to:
- Receptionist – answering of phones and taking messages
- Opening of COD customer accounts on Sage 300
- Assisting customers paying cash / card, recording receipt
- Sending quotes and invoices to customers
- Creating sales orders and quotes
- Processing of sales orders – check stock quantity, shipping, and invoicing of sales orders
- Creating of job file and recording info on job list, forwarding info to Johannesburg
- Capturing of timesheets and material usages on jobs
- Drawing and checking job costing reports
- Creating and cancelling of purchase orders
- Receipting and invoicing of purchase invoices
- Requesting, receipting, and processing of stock transfers to and from Branches
- Assisting customers with orders over the phone
- Ordering of stationery and buying of groceries
- Changing and adding of bin sequences
- Liaising with Head Office e.g., Sending through COD invoices for payment, customer payments made via EFT and Merchant payments
- Reporting to Branch Coordinator and Branch Manager
- Assist with general admin and filing
- Recon and maintaining a R5000 Petty Cash float for daily expenses
- Recon worksheets, prepare bank deposits and receipting of cash received from customers on Sage 300.
- Printing of outstanding sales report by the 25th of each month for checking and updating
- Liaison with Debtors/Creditors clerk in Johannesburg
Danielle Snyman
Specialist Consultant