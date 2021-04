Assistant Warehouse Manager

A manufacturing company in Durban is looking for an Assistant Warehouse Manager who will assist in Logistics Management, Leading/Managing employees, Quality Management, Stock control and Customer Service.

Minimum requirements:

Supervisory Skills/Experience and wealth of knowledge in the metals industry

Matric and Formal qualification/studies will be an advantage

Computer literacy (MS OFFICE & SAGE or similar computer package)

Drivers’ license

Desired Skills:

assistant manager

Logistics Management

managing employees

Quality Management

Stock Control

