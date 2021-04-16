Back-end Software Engineer

A well-established company is recruiting for a

BACK-END SOFTWARE ENGINEER

SANDTON

Purpose of the role:

My client is looking for a Software Engineer with a difference who is ready to take on an adventure in creating the healthcare industry’s most cutting-edge software products. As the company works at the forefront of an industry characterised by rapidly evolving technologies and has recently embarked on a fresh strategic direction, the successful candidate will be working in an exciting and dynamic environment.

The purpose of the role is to produce high quality software that is well-designed, fault tolerant and maintainable. Design solutions to which are innovative, scalable with exceptional performance. Collaborate with team members to come up with the best solutions for the product design. Work in an environment which will give you the freedom to learn, grow and explore. Work within a team that will value your insights and unique abilities.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science, with honours and masters a plus

5 years’ experience on server-side applications specifically around integrations and data processing

Experience in healthcare/and or other high availability real time systems

Experience with the following:

Python development (5yrs)

SqlAlchemy (2yrs)

Flask (1yr)

Microservices (2yr)

Docker (4yrs)

Kubernetes (1yr)

Google Cloud Platform or AWS (1yr)

Kafka (1yr)

SQL/RDBMS (4yrs)

MongoDB (1yr)

Some Dev/Ops experience (1/2yr)

Neo4j or Graph DB experience as a plus

Demonstrated problem solving aptitude, including working with others to reach sustainable solutions.

Unstoppable curiosity and drive to work with the best technologies and solutions.

Innovative at the core and ability to learn new coding languages as needed.

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed] .

