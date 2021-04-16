Bank Better Champion at Capitec Bank Ltd

We’re on the lookout for energetic, self-motivated individuals who share our passion for service in the banking industry. To be part of the journey, follow the steps below:
Purpose Statement
To welcome clients and coordinate the branch flow through efficient queue functioning, providing excellent client service by assisting clients at the ATM and to complete transactions on any remote or self service channels.
Experience
Minimum:
- No experience required but individual needs to hold a Grade 12 National Certificate
Ideal:
- At least 1 year’s client service experience within a retail/ financial/ banking environment
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
Knowledge
- Basic calculations
- Knowledge of Capitec Bank products and business processes (internal)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to Detail
Competencies
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Adhering to Principles and Values_Acting with Integrity
- Adhering to Principles and Values_Demonstrating Beliefs and Principles
- Adhering to Principles and Values_Showing Community and Social Responsibility
- Relating and Networking
- Relating and Networking_Creating and Maintaining Networks
- Relating and Networking_Managing Political Situations
- Relating and Networking_Interacting with People at Different Levels
- Relating and Networking_Establishing Relationships
- Persuading and Influencing
- Persuading and Influencing_Making Convincing Arguments
- Persuading and Influencing_Making a Strong Impression
- Persuading and Influencing_Negotiating Agreements
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Presenting and Communicating Information_Communicating Effectively
- Presenting and Communicating information_Presenting and Public Speaking
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers
- Following Instructions and Procedures
- Following Instructions and Procedures_Accepting Direction
- Following Instructions and Procedures_Following Policies and Procedures
- Following Instructions and Procedures_Managing Meetings
- Following Instructions and Procedures_Managing Risk
- Following Instructions and Procedures_Managing Time
- Following Instructions and Procedures_Working Safely
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Must have access to transport (personal/public)
- Flexible and mobile across regions is an advantage
- Must meet the minimum requirements on psychometric assessments
- Must have fingerprints which are detectable/recognisable on Capitec Bank’s internal electronic banking system
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.