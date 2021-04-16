Beauty Consultant at Woolworths

Demonstrates customer service
?
Greets, smiles and acknowledges the customers
? Identify customer needs in order to provide optimal service
? Takes responsibility for serving the customer and finding solutions to the customer’s queries
? Actively manage the client registry by sourcing new customers and managing the existing customer base
? Approach all customers and offer assistance in the department
Applies selling skills
?
Meets customers’ needs and expectations by asking, listening to and advising customers as to options/services/products available
? Offers alternatives to the customer if merchandise is not available
? Achievement of sales and unit targets
Effective management of stock
?
View and print reports for better understanding of stock movement and department growth
? Maximise sales and ensure stock availability in the department by communicating to relevant buyers and planners
? Ensure launches are put out timeously and ensure all appropriate ticketing (silent salesman) is in place
? Ensure stock rotation in place within the department
Demonstrates product knowledge and standards
?
Identifies the location of products in their department
? Develop in-depth product knowledge to deliver excellent product knowledge to the customer
? Maintain specialised areas to meet and exceed operational excellence standards
Adheres to shop-keeping disciplines
?
Maintain hygienic, safe and well-organised sales floor and back areas
? Maintain specialised areas to meet and exceed operational excellence standards
Minimises shrinkage
?
Reporting acts of dishonesty related to shrinkage and fraud to your line manager or shrinkage hotline
? Understand and apply red flag processes where applicable
? Ensure buddy system is in place in your area
? Awareness of suspicious activity in your area
? Report suspicious individuals in your area to security or management
Demonstrates personal leadership
?
Demonstrates self-discipline with regards to attendance, dress code, hygiene and time-keeping
? Attends/is informed of the game plan/team meeting to know the day’s focus
Desired Skills:
- Communication
- Detail Orientation
- Customer Service Oreientation
- Honesty & Reliability
- Planning and Organising
- Creativity
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Retail
- 1 to 2 years Skin / Nail / Body Treatments Consultant