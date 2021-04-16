Beauty Consultant at Woolworths

Demonstrates customer service

?

Greets, smiles and acknowledges the customers

? Identify customer needs in order to provide optimal service

? Takes responsibility for serving the customer and finding solutions to the customer’s queries

? Actively manage the client registry by sourcing new customers and managing the existing customer base

? Approach all customers and offer assistance in the department

Applies selling skills

?

Meets customers’ needs and expectations by asking, listening to and advising customers as to options/services/products available

? Offers alternatives to the customer if merchandise is not available

? Achievement of sales and unit targets

Effective management of stock

?

View and print reports for better understanding of stock movement and department growth

? Maximise sales and ensure stock availability in the department by communicating to relevant buyers and planners

? Ensure launches are put out timeously and ensure all appropriate ticketing (silent salesman) is in place

? Ensure stock rotation in place within the department

Demonstrates product knowledge and standards

?

Identifies the location of products in their department

? Develop in-depth product knowledge to deliver excellent product knowledge to the customer

? Maintain specialised areas to meet and exceed operational excellence standards

Adheres to shop-keeping disciplines

?

Maintain hygienic, safe and well-organised sales floor and back areas

? Maintain specialised areas to meet and exceed operational excellence standards

Minimises shrinkage

?

Reporting acts of dishonesty related to shrinkage and fraud to your line manager or shrinkage hotline

? Understand and apply red flag processes where applicable

? Ensure buddy system is in place in your area

? Awareness of suspicious activity in your area

? Report suspicious individuals in your area to security or management

Demonstrates personal leadership

?

Demonstrates self-discipline with regards to attendance, dress code, hygiene and time-keeping

? Attends/is informed of the game plan/team meeting to know the day’s focus

Desired Skills:

Communication

Detail Orientation

Customer Service Oreientation

Honesty & Reliability

Planning and Organising

Creativity

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Retail

1 to 2 years Skin / Nail / Body Treatments Consultant

Learn more/Apply for this position