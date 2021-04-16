Bookkeeper

A well-known manufacturing company is seeking a Bookkeeper to join their team in Kempton Park.

Job Description:

The candidate will be responsible for the full Bookkeeping function, including but not limited to:

Payroll.

Accounts payable functions.

Bookkeeping up to trial balance.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric +.

5 years experience +

Pastel Partner would be beneficial.

Pharmaceutical or FMCG experience advantageous.

Benefits are negotiable.

