A well-established company is recruiting for a

FRONT-END SOFTWARE ENGINEER

SANDTON

Purpose of the role:

An exhilarating challenge for a technology expert has become available at the company, South Africa’s most innovative healthcare management company, which has over the last decade earned a reputation as being a leading disruptor and champion of service excellence.

We are looking for a Business Analyst with a difference who is ready to take on an adventure in working with a dynamic team to create the healthcare industry’s most cutting-edge software products. As the company works at the forefront of an industry characterised by rapidly evolving technologies and has recently embarked on a fresh strategic direction, the successful candidate will be working in an exciting and dynamic environment.

The main purpose of the role is to drive innovation, definition, and deliverables planning (roadmap) and designing new products to deliver against team and company goals. Challenge all members of cross-functional teams to think boldly and creatively and then funnel that energy into concrete productions and execution plans and independently write requirements in the form of agile stories

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science, preference given to Honours

Healthcare industry experience is essential

5 years’ experience delivering solutions/products in the healthcare industry

Experience in the following:

Confluence

Jira

IO Draw

Enterprise Architect

Desired Skills:

healthcare

business analyst

