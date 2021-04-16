A global solutions company with a footprint in more than 100 countries including South Africa, is looking for a Channel Sales Assistant to join their company.
Responsibilities:
- Managing and develop the Sellout Data of branch with national distributor.
- Drive Marketing initiatives (partner app promotion, seminars, focus meeting Marketing Materials layout and demand generation activities)
- Establishing direct relations with end users, key customers and key players.
- Develop and maintain relationships with allocated partners and potential customers accounts
- Monitoring sales and negotiating orders to maximize revenue in accordance with pre-defined targets
- Responsible for the sales revenue and develop appropriate Channels, manage partners and training and development
- Monitor and maximize own sales volume and distribution to meet or exceed annual targets
Requirements:
- 2 years’ experience
- CCTV and distribution knowledge is essential
Please visit our website, [URL Removed] to submit your CV directly or to view other jobs.