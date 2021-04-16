Channel Sales Assistant

A global solutions company with a footprint in more than 100 countries including South Africa, is looking for a Channel Sales Assistant to join their company.

Responsibilities:

Managing and develop the Sellout Data of branch with national distributor.

Drive Marketing initiatives (partner app promotion, seminars, focus meeting Marketing Materials layout and demand generation activities)

Establishing direct relations with end users, key customers and key players.

Develop and maintain relationships with allocated partners and potential customers accounts

Monitoring sales and negotiating orders to maximize revenue in accordance with pre-defined targets

Responsible for the sales revenue and develop appropriate Channels, manage partners and training and development

Monitor and maximize own sales volume and distribution to meet or exceed annual targets

Requirements:

2 years’ experience

CCTV and distribution knowledge is essential

