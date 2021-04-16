Channel Sales Assistant

Apr 16, 2021

A global solutions company with a footprint in more than 100 countries including South Africa, is looking for a Channel Sales Assistant to join their company.

Responsibilities:

  • Managing and develop the Sellout Data of branch with national distributor.
  • Drive Marketing initiatives (partner app promotion, seminars, focus meeting Marketing Materials layout and demand generation activities)
  • Establishing direct relations with end users, key customers and key players.
  • Develop and maintain relationships with allocated partners and potential customers accounts
  • Monitoring sales and negotiating orders to maximize revenue in accordance with pre-defined targets
  • Responsible for the sales revenue and develop appropriate Channels, manage partners and training and development
  • Monitor and maximize own sales volume and distribution to meet or exceed annual targets

Requirements:

  • 2 years’ experience
  • CCTV and distribution knowledge is essential

