chief operating offer

Oversee and develop all current mine operations (Moeijelijk Mine and Kookfontein Mine) and any other operations assigned within the Group

Manage capital development projects to ensure milestones and budgets are met at both Moeijelijk Mine and Kookfontein

Implementing new and efficient ways of mining & processing

Ensure compliance with all environmental, health and safety regulations and associated permits

Monitor and Maintain the budget

Ensure sound financial reporting from Mine to Head Office

Travel between Moeijelijk Mine, Kookfontein Mine and Head Office weekly

Desired Skills:

finance

chemical engineering

management

metallurgy

strategic plans

mining

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position