chief operating offer

Oversee and develop all current mine operations (Moeijelijk Mine and Kookfontein Mine) and any other operations assigned within the Group
Manage capital development projects to ensure milestones and budgets are met at both Moeijelijk Mine and Kookfontein
Implementing new and efficient ways of mining & processing
Ensure compliance with all environmental, health and safety regulations and associated permits
Monitor and Maintain the budget
Ensure sound financial reporting from Mine to Head Office
Travel between Moeijelijk Mine, Kookfontein Mine and Head Office weekly
Desired Skills:
- finance
- chemical engineering
- management
- metallurgy
- strategic plans
- mining
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree