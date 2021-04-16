Commercial and Contract Manager

Take complete responsibility for Commercial Project Management function in a project environment.

Draft, negotiate and manage projects, contracts, and orders. Manage the procurement process form set-up to close out and manage financial and evaluate legal/financial risks.

Draw up strategy in conjunction with business partners. Provide input on appropriate tax structure for the bid. Take complete responsibility for the commercial execution of the contract. Staff management in order to support strategic requirements. Appropriate Degree, in-depth knowledge of FIDIC, NEC, and other suites of contracts is pivotal.

A challenging career opportunity within an Engineering arm of a German Company.

