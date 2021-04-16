Compliance Auditor

Apr 16, 2021

Brief Description:

This role would require an individual with 2 or more years expose and experience within oen of the big 4 Auditing firms within IT auditing or someone in external Auditing willing to take on a challenge within the IT space. This opportunity allows the successful candidate to travel internationally often and gain great exposure within their industry.

Education:

  • Completed matric
  • B. Com Informatics/ Computer Sciences/ Information Technology/ Information Systems would be advantageous.
  • CISA (Certified Information Systems Auditor) would be advantageous.

Requirements:

  • 1 – 2 years’ big 4 audit firm experience
  • External audit experience
  • Ability to form good relationships with client management
  • Strong comprehension of internal controls and information systems
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

  • Regulatory compliance auditing
  • Primarily involved with onsite reviews/auditing of operator platforms
  • Client management and evaluating reports on the compliance risk

Danielle Snyman

Recruitment consultant

[Email Address Removed]

