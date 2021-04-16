Compliance Auditor

Brief Description:

This role would require an individual with 2 or more years expose and experience within oen of the big 4 Auditing firms within IT auditing or someone in external Auditing willing to take on a challenge within the IT space. This opportunity allows the successful candidate to travel internationally often and gain great exposure within their industry.

Education:

Completed matric

B. Com Informatics/ Computer Sciences/ Information Technology/ Information Systems would be advantageous.

CISA (Certified Information Systems Auditor) would be advantageous.

Requirements:

1 – 2 years’ big 4 audit firm experience

External audit experience

Ability to form good relationships with client management

Strong comprehension of internal controls and information systems

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

Regulatory compliance auditing

Primarily involved with onsite reviews/auditing of operator platforms

Client management and evaluating reports on the compliance risk

