Compliance Auditor

Brief Description:
This role would require an individual with 2 or more years expose and experience within oen of the big 4 Auditing firms within IT auditing or someone in external Auditing willing to take on a challenge within the IT space. This opportunity allows the successful candidate to travel internationally often and gain great exposure within their industry.
Education:
- Completed matric
- B. Com Informatics/ Computer Sciences/ Information Technology/ Information Systems would be advantageous.
- CISA (Certified Information Systems Auditor) would be advantageous.
Requirements:
- 1 – 2 years’ big 4 audit firm experience
- External audit experience
- Ability to form good relationships with client management
- Strong comprehension of internal controls and information systems
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
Duties and responsibilities amongst others:
- Regulatory compliance auditing
- Primarily involved with onsite reviews/auditing of operator platforms
- Client management and evaluating reports on the compliance risk
Danielle Snyman
Recruitment consultant
[Email Address Removed]