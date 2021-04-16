Country Manager

RESPONSIBILITIES:

The incumbent will be responsible for the operation, finance and growth of the business within the Country. He/ she will oversee all the branches in all aspects, in order to maintain and develop our service levels and our market share, as well as to grow our profitability.

Training / Experience requirements:

Proven General management experience with a minimum of 5 years in a similar position.

Good finance acumen.

Proven track record in a service industry management role.

Deadlines driven

Strong people and operations management experience (team management of 25 people)

Proven Sales Track record in the Document Storage industry (manual storage industry exp. is important)

Financial management and budgeting experience

Description of tasks:

Growing the Records Management business both local and international

Oversee & Management of the Operations Department of the Company’s Document Storage division

Overseeing & Managing the Administration Departments of the Document Storage division

Oversee the Management of the Sales Departments of the Document Storage Management division

Daily management of all branch managers and their activities

Ability to travel

Short list of main responsibilities and activities

Development of the market share and turnover for the company

Monitor and support sales teams performance

Monitor operational performance

Managing technical staff, operations staff, office, stores and crews

Managing and maintaining the fleet of vehicles

Accounting/Budget preparation

Debt collecting

Control of creditors invoices and petty cash

Control of direct expenses

Assessments of staff under your responsibility including training, management , etc

Purchasing of packing consumables, stock levels and control monitoring inventories

Planning in terms of fleet and labour

Ensuring that security regulations of the staff under your supervision are adhered to as well as the security of all employees in the facilities (in the branch and on sites) to prevent any accidents from occurring

Ensuring all facilities are compliant.

Adherence to all company’s policies and procedures

Monitoring local growth

Managing all proposals to maximize profit

Represent the company at all times, being the company representative for all tenders.

Manage all tender responses and submission processes

Supervise all marketing activities

Desired Skills:

Document Storage

Document Management

Sales Management

Operations Management

Financial Management

Staff Management

People Management

Revenue growth

Strategic Planning

P&L Responsibility

Regional Development

Records Management

About The Employer:

A global leader in records management with over 30 years of experience in Records Management worldwide and delivers a professional records mangaement solutions that ensures the safe keeping of company documents. It istrusted by prominent governmet, pbulic and private sector entities in South Africa with highly sensitive information, and for some of the most prominent government, private sector and public sector entities and effecitvey takes care of their most confidential documents throughout its life cycle – from physical document archiving and electronic archiving, to its destruction.

Learn more/Apply for this position