Country Manager

RESPONSIBILITIES:
The incumbent will be responsible for the operation, finance and growth of the business within the Country. He/ she will oversee all the branches in all aspects, in order to maintain and develop our service levels and our market share, as well as to grow our profitability.
Training / Experience requirements:
- Proven General management experience with a minimum of 5 years in a similar position.
- Good finance acumen.
- Proven track record in a service industry management role.
- Deadlines driven
- Strong people and operations management experience (team management of 25 people)
- Proven Sales Track record in the Document Storage industry (manual storage industry exp. is important)
- Financial management and budgeting experience
Description of tasks:
- Growing the Records Management business both local and international
- Oversee & Management of the Operations Department of the Company’s Document Storage division
- Overseeing & Managing the Administration Departments of the Document Storage division
- Oversee the Management of the Sales Departments of the Document Storage Management division
- Daily management of all branch managers and their activities
- Ability to travel
Short list of main responsibilities and activities
- Development of the market share and turnover for the company
- Monitor and support sales teams performance
- Monitor operational performance
- Managing technical staff, operations staff, office, stores and crews
- Managing and maintaining the fleet of vehicles
- Accounting/Budget preparation
- Debt collecting
- Control of creditors invoices and petty cash
- Control of direct expenses
- Assessments of staff under your responsibility including training, management , etc
- Purchasing of packing consumables, stock levels and control monitoring inventories
- Planning in terms of fleet and labour
- Ensuring that security regulations of the staff under your supervision are adhered to as well as the security of all employees in the facilities (in the branch and on sites) to prevent any accidents from occurring
- Ensuring all facilities are compliant.
- Adherence to all company’s policies and procedures
- Monitoring local growth
- Managing all proposals to maximize profit
- Represent the company at all times, being the company representative for all tenders.
- Manage all tender responses and submission processes
- Supervise all marketing activities
Desired Skills:
- Document Storage
- Document Management
- Sales Management
- Operations Management
- Financial Management
- Staff Management
- People Management
- Revenue growth
- Strategic Planning
- P&L Responsibility
- Regional Development
- Records Management
About The Employer:
A global leader in records management with over 30 years of experience in Records Management worldwide and delivers a professional records mangaement solutions that ensures the safe keeping of company documents. It istrusted by prominent governmet, pbulic and private sector entities in South Africa with highly sensitive information, and for some of the most prominent government, private sector and public sector entities and effecitvey takes care of their most confidential documents throughout its life cycle – from physical document archiving and electronic archiving, to its destruction.