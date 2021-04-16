CPL Litigation Administrator

Duties and responsibilities

Attending to administrative duties in the department

Preparing bundles which include, pagination, typing indexes, making copies etc

Prepare briefs for counsel which include, placing copies, dividers and covers in files

Following up on outstanding Section 17(4)(a) Undertakings

Attending to various telephone calls to follow up on police documents, medical records, clients etc

Drafting applications and discovery affidavits

Preparing indices to medical accounts

Arranging expert meetings, consultations and inspections in loco

Attending court on trial dates with partner/associate where necessary

Processing of medico-legal reports

Desired Skills:

–

Computer literate in Microsoft Office (Outlook

Word and Excel) –

Fully conversant in English –

Ability to work under pressure while keeping calm –

Ability to work independently

use initiative and be able to work on several matters at a time –

Good communication skills –

Ability to work accurately with attention to detail –

Willingness to learn and become efficient and effective towards responsibility –

Problem solving & decision making –

Must be presentable and a good communicator –

Must be able to type a minimum of 35 words per minute

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

About The Employer:

An opportunity has become available for a dynamic individual to join the largest Intellectual Property Firm in Africa and one of the biggest law firms in South Africa

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position