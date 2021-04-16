CPL Litigation Administrator

Apr 16, 2021

Duties and responsibilities

  • Attending to administrative duties in the department
  • Preparing bundles which include, pagination, typing indexes, making copies etc
  • Prepare briefs for counsel which include, placing copies, dividers and covers in files
  • Following up on outstanding Section 17(4)(a) Undertakings
  • Attending to various telephone calls to follow up on police documents, medical records, clients etc
  • Drafting applications and discovery affidavits
  • Preparing indices to medical accounts
  • Arranging expert meetings, consultations and inspections in loco
  • Attending court on trial dates with partner/associate where necessary
  • Processing of medico-legal reports

Desired Skills:

  • Computer literate in Microsoft Office (Outlook
  • Word and Excel) –
  • Fully conversant in English –
  • Ability to work under pressure while keeping calm –
  • Ability to work independently
  • use initiative and be able to work on several matters at a time –
  • Good communication skills –
  • Ability to work accurately with attention to detail –
  • Willingness to learn and become efficient and effective towards responsibility –
  • Problem solving & decision making –
  • Must be presentable and a good communicator –
  • Must be able to type a minimum of 35 words per minute

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

About The Employer:

An opportunity has become available for a dynamic individual to join the largest Intellectual Property Firm in Africa and one of the biggest law firms in South Africa

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position