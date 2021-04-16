CPL Litigation Administrator

Duties and responsibilities
- Attending to administrative duties in the department
- Preparing bundles which include, pagination, typing indexes, making copies etc
- Prepare briefs for counsel which include, placing copies, dividers and covers in files
- Following up on outstanding Section 17(4)(a) Undertakings
- Attending to various telephone calls to follow up on police documents, medical records, clients etc
- Drafting applications and discovery affidavits
- Preparing indices to medical accounts
- Arranging expert meetings, consultations and inspections in loco
- Attending court on trial dates with partner/associate where necessary
- Processing of medico-legal reports
Desired Skills:
- –
- Computer literate in Microsoft Office (Outlook
- Word and Excel) –
- Fully conversant in English –
- Ability to work under pressure while keeping calm –
- Ability to work independently
- use initiative and be able to work on several matters at a time –
- Good communication skills –
- Ability to work accurately with attention to detail –
- Willingness to learn and become efficient and effective towards responsibility –
- Problem solving & decision making –
- Must be presentable and a good communicator –
- Must be able to type a minimum of 35 words per minute
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
About The Employer:
An opportunity has become available for a dynamic individual to join the largest Intellectual Property Firm in Africa and one of the biggest law firms in South Africa
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund