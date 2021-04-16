Credit Analyst (asset manager) at Candidate Connect (for client)

Quality asset manager seeks a Credit Analyst. This role analyses Corporates, and additionally sovereigns and other non-corporate debt issuers.

Core being to learn as much as possible about the countries, businesses, and industries the company invests in, with the goal of gaining an understanding of each issuer and the environment it operates in. This allows the team to make informed decisions based on the credit risk of individual issuers. The credit analyst’s role is to determine debt issuers’ willingness and ability to pay, and present their findings to the investment team.

Cape Town based.

Key areas of responsibility include:

• To research, analyse and assign internal credit ratings to debt issuers in South Africa and Africa ex-SA.

• To communicate your insights and findings to the portfolio managers through written and verbal communication.

• To support the decision-making of the portfolio managers.

This role is best suited to a CA(SA) / CFA / or Similar qualification with 2-3 years Credit Analysis experience, as well as:

A questioning nature

An analytical mind

Very strong numeracy

An ability to construct arguments logically

Application to include :

1. CV

2. Academic transcripts of results (matric, tertiary, any professional qualification)

About The Employer:

High quality / well established investment team.

Learn more/Apply for this position